QGenda Launches Clinical Capacity Analytics Tool, QGenda Insights

06/30/2020 | 08:36am EDT

New tool provides health systems with actionable analytics to inform strategic labor decisions as organizations manage continued COVID-19 patient waves

QGenda, the leading innovator in clinical capacity and workforce management solutions, announced the availability of QGenda Insights. The platform is the only labor analytics solution to support resource optimization and clinical productivity improvements for health systems, academic medical centers, hospitals, and practice groups. Aggregating scheduling and labor data across departments, the solution provides the immediate visibility into workforce utilization and availability that is critical to adapting in the current environment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the need to understand clinical capacity and empower leadership teams with the necessary data to act quickly to manage a potential patient surge. With QGenda Insights, organizations can understand provider capacity across the enterprise and identify providers to support increased coverage based on demand. As a result, health systems can ensure they are appropriately staffed and prepared for continued waves of COVID-19 patients in addition to the standard services they provide.

The current environment has also accelerated the financial challenges healthcare organizations already faced. Now, more than ever, organizations are focused on implementing effective resource management to manage costs. “Hospital and health system payrolls are often the largest expenditure for the organization and one of the first places organizations examine for inefficiencies. Ensuring that physician and clinician utilization is optimized is critical to the bottom line of the health system. QGenda Insights is the tool to understand how to optimize that coverage. It's more important now than ever,” said Rich Miller, Chief Strategy Officer of QGenda.

QGenda Insights uses QGenda’s proprietary data transformation engine and state-of-the-art visualization tools to provide healthcare leaders with a comprehensive understanding of clinical capacity, ensuring clinical staffing aligns with financial objectives and patient volume. The solution provides:

  • An up-to-date picture of how resources are allocated and time is spent, providing visibility into enterprise productivity and performance.
  • Customizable dashboards to give insight into time and activity trends to plan effective staffing to support patient demand.
  • Data standardization to show leadership true availability throughout the network regardless of how departments code for varying time away.

QGenda CEO Greg Benoit said, “We recognize that hospital and health system leadership is being inundated with data about their organization, but they need near real-time information about their current and future clinical capacity so that they can make quick, informed decisions. With QGenda Insights, hospitals and health systems can maximize productivity of their clinical workforce using the data that is already in their QGenda platform.”

QGenda Insights is the newest addition to QGenda’s clinical capacity management platform that includes advanced provider and staff scheduling, on-call management, time-tracking, and compensation management. The QGenda platform is used by over 3,000 healthcare organizations including enterprise health systems, hospitals, academic medical centers, and physician groups.

To learn more about QGenda Insights and the impact it will have on clinical resource allocation and financial outcomes for organizations, join us for our webinar Using Workforce Analytics to Improve Clinical Capacity on July 15 at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT.

About QGenda LLC

QGenda is the leading innovator of provider scheduling, clinical capacity management, and labor analytics. Since its launch in 2006, QGenda has grown to serve more than 3,000 organizations in over 30 medical specialties. Leading physician groups, hospitals, academic medical centers, and enterprise health systems use QGenda for their provider scheduling, optimizing their workforce and empowering patient care. QGenda is headquartered in Atlanta, GA with offices in Baltimore, MD, and South Burlington, VT. Learn why 90 of 100 Becker’s Greatest Hospitals use QGenda at www.QGenda.com, or follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
