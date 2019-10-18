Log in
QGenda : Launches Enhanced Analytics and Reporting Platform

10/18/2019 | 06:01am EDT

QGenda Insights empowers organizations with actionable data to drive workforce optimization

QGenda, a leading innovator of clinical capacity management, announces its newest platform: QGenda Insights. Insights is a powerful analytics engine that drives workforce optimization and informs clinical staffing plans, while balancing cost-effective care delivery and provider satisfaction. It is the only enterprise analytics solution that brings together disparate data sources to effectively manage clinical labor decisions and inform optimal staffing strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005061/en/

QGenda Insights Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

QGenda Insights Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

The importance of analytics and clinical capacity management continues to grow as healthcare organizations seek to optimize provider and clinician resources and improve operational efficiency. QGenda Insights represents the third version of the powerful analytics tool originally developed by OpenTempo, a QGenda company. Built on the QGenda platform, the new solution synthesizes historical data from QGenda products and services, as well as data from external sources, such as EMRs and billing systems. QGenda Insights empowers organizations to understand underutilization of clinical staff and identify opportunities for improvement within their clinical workforce.

“QGenda Insights is the realization of the data that we have been working tirelessly to capture for our customers. This platform will enable organizations to implement profound change due to the visibility of the information. This is an exciting next step for QGenda and our customers,” said Greg Benoit, Chief Executive Officer of QGenda.

“We are witnessing organizations making impactful decisions with their data that help them provide superior patient care and maximize financial performance for the institutions they serve. QGenda Insights delivers on the promise of optimizing clinical capacity, which is good for providers, institutions and, most importantly, patients,” stated Rich Miller, QGenda Chief Strategy Officer and former Founder of OpenTempo.

This news follows QGenda’s recent acquisition of OpenTempo, a leading innovator of clinical capacity management tools. Together, with the launch of QGenda Insights, the company strengthens its position as the most powerful enterprise clinician workforce platform on the market.

Learn more about QGenda Insights at https://www.qgenda.com/product/qgenda-analytics/.

About QGenda
QGenda is the leading innovator of provider scheduling, clinical capacity management, and labor analytics. Since its launch in 2006, QGenda has grown to serve more than 3,000 organizations in over 30 medical specialties. Leading physician groups, hospitals, academic medical centers, and enterprise health systems use QGenda for their provider scheduling, optimizing their workforce and empowering patient care. QGenda is headquartered in Atlanta, GA with offices in Baltimore, MD, and South Burlington, VT. Learn why 90 of 100 Becker’s Greatest Hospitals use QGenda at www.QGenda.com, or follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
