Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

QIB Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ : Announces the First 52 winners in its Cards Summer Campaign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 02:22am EDT
Back to All News Updates QIB Announces the First 52 winners in its Cards Summer Campaign
08/09/2019, Doha, Qatar

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has announced 52 winners in the first round of the Visa card and Mastercard summer promotions. The winners were selected in a draw conducted in the presence of an official representative from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and QIB representatives. QIB Visa and Mastercard customers still have a chance to enter the second draw in October for card purchases until September 30th.

Forty-Six winners from the QIB Visa credit and debit cardholders who made domestic or international purchases between 1st of July and 15th of August received a cash prize of QR 5,000 each.

The Visa card summer campaign will run until the 30th of September to reward the remaining 46 winners and two grand prize winners. All QIB customers who use their VISA debit or credit cards on local and international purchases, for a minimum transaction of QR 500, get the chance to win QR 5,000 daily. In addition, Visa cardholders who spend QR 15,000 and above during the campaign period will get a chance to be one of the two Grand Prize winners of two brand-new Lexus LX570, at the end of the campaign - this excludes ATM transactions.

QIB also announced 6 winners who used their QIB Mastercard debit card or credit cards on local and international purchases, for a minimum transaction of QR 500. The winners received cash prizes worth of QR 15,000. This campaign also runs until the 30th of September 2019 to reward the remaining 7 weekly winners. Two grand winners who spend a total of QR 25,000 during the campaign period will be eligible to enter the draw to win QR 100,000. ATM cash transactions are excluded.

QIB offers a wide range of debit and credit cards, all with a variety of valuable features tailored to meet the needs of different customers. With cashless convenience and the ability to withdraw cash or instantly pay for purchases. All of QIB's cards are accepted locally and internationally and can be used at millions of merchant outlets and more than 3.5mn ATMs globally.

Visa Winners
Mohammed Al-Sulaiti Yousuf Al-Tamimi
Hadhami Ajimi Khalifa Al-Sulaiti
Ali Al-Marri Mohammad Harami
Samira Al-Maraghi Ahmad Al-Sulaiti
Ahmad Al-Sada Hamad Al-Shammari
Ghanem Al-Remihi Almaha Al-Sowaidi
Nasser Al-Manna Omer Al-Jaidi
Mobarak Al-Marri Abdulla AL-Fehani
Azhar Hazim Nasser Al-Nuaimi
Mohammed Al-Hajri Mounia Belcaid
Alzeena Al-Mansouri Fahad Al-Kawari
Yousuf Al-Hashmi Khalid Al-Sahoti
Naeema Feraydoun Muna Al-Hail
Ali Al-Qahtani Mustafa Attya
Abdulatif Al-Sada Ahmed Al-Hammadi
Badriya Al-Kaabi Fayez Al-Shahrani
Abdulrahman Al-Kubaisi Rafiq Al-Fukaha
Alawia Addm Jumah Al-Kubaisi
Ali Al-Sabah Ahmed Al-Naemi
Abdulla Al-Khayareen Ibrahim Al-Naimi
Salem Al-Maksoor Mubarak Al-Naimi
Mashaa Al-Hajri Hamad Al-Marri
Ali Feraij Yousef Al-Jaber
Mastercard Winners
Abdulrahman Al-Rafeea Saed Al-Nabit
Alia Al-Sahli Aysha Al-Marri
Adel Dahaim Mansoor Al-Khayarin
Back to All News Updates

Disclaimer

QIB - Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ published this content on 08 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2019 06:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:22aQIB QATAR ISLAMIC BANK SAQ : Announces the First 52 winners in its Cards Summer Campaign
PU
02:12aUAE energy minister says oil producers are 'committed' to balancing market
RE
02:09aStockpiles of tomatoes? UK retailers bristle at demands of no-deal Brexit
RE
01:29aChina's August crude imports rise on margin rebound, but fuel surplus persists
RE
01:07aChina's August iron ore imports jump on growing supply, stable demand
RE
01:03aBERGENBIO : Presents Phase II Trial Updates with Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer at 2019 World Conference on Lung Cancer
AQ
01:02aChina August soybean imports jump nearly 10% as cargoes arrive after delay
RE
01:02aBEIGENE TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST ON SEPTEMBER 8, 2019 AT 7 : 00 p.m. ET to Provide Corporate Update
GL
12:38aChina August copper imports, aluminium exports fall as slowdown bites
RE
12:22aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Tennis Australia And Ticketmaster Announce New Global Partnership
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA : HELLENIC PETROLEUM : Greek PM outlines tax cuts in 2020, promises reforms
2COPPER : China August copper imports, aluminium exports fall as slowdown bites
3China August soybean imports jump nearly 10% as cargoes arrive after delay
4BERGENBIO ASA : BERGENBIO : Presents Phase II Trial Updates with Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib in Non-Sm..
5MEDIA LAB S.P.A. : MEDIA LAB S P A : MIT Media Lab director resigns over Epstein donations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group