QIB Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ : Announces the First 52 winners in its Cards Summer Campaign

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has announced 52 winners in the first round of the Visa card and Mastercard summer promotions. The winners were selected in a draw conducted in the presence of an official representative from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and QIB representatives. QIB Visa and Mastercard customers still have a chance to enter the second draw in October for card purchases until September 30th.

Forty-Six winners from the QIB Visa credit and debit cardholders who made domestic or international purchases between 1st of July and 15th of August received a cash prize of QR 5,000 each.

The Visa card summer campaign will run until the 30th of September to reward the remaining 46 winners and two grand prize winners. All QIB customers who use their VISA debit or credit cards on local and international purchases, for a minimum transaction of QR 500, get the chance to win QR 5,000 daily. In addition, Visa cardholders who spend QR 15,000 and above during the campaign period will get a chance to be one of the two Grand Prize winners of two brand-new Lexus LX570, at the end of the campaign - this excludes ATM transactions.

QIB also announced 6 winners who used their QIB Mastercard debit card or credit cards on local and international purchases, for a minimum transaction of QR 500. The winners received cash prizes worth of QR 15,000. This campaign also runs until the 30th of September 2019 to reward the remaining 7 weekly winners. Two grand winners who spend a total of QR 25,000 during the campaign period will be eligible to enter the draw to win QR 100,000. ATM cash transactions are excluded.

QIB offers a wide range of debit and credit cards, all with a variety of valuable features tailored to meet the needs of different customers. With cashless convenience and the ability to withdraw cash or instantly pay for purchases. All of QIB's cards are accepted locally and internationally and can be used at millions of merchant outlets and more than 3.5mn ATMs globally.

