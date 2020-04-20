QIB Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ : Investors Relation Conference Call to discuss the 1Q 2020 financial will be held on Wednesday 22 April 2020

Back to All News Updates
QIB Investors Relation Conference Call to discuss the 1Q 2020 financial will be held on Wednesday 22 April 2020
20/04/2020, Doha,Qatar
Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) announces that the conference call with the Investors to discuss the financial results for the 1Q 2020 will be held on Wednesday 22April, 2020 at 01:00 pm, Doha Time.
