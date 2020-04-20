Log in
QIB Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ : Investors Relation Conference Call to discuss the 1Q 2020 financial will be held on Wednesday 22 April 2020

04/20/2020 | 07:06am EDT
QIB Investors Relation Conference Call to discuss the 1Q 2020 financial will be held on Wednesday 22 April 2020
20/04/2020, Doha,Qatar

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) announces that the conference call with the Investors to discuss the financial results for the 1Q 2020 will be held on Wednesday 22April, 2020 at 01:00 pm, Doha Time.

For further information, please click here

Disclaimer

QIB - Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 11:05:06 UTC
