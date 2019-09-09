Log in
QIB Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ : Misk Account Crowns over 200 Winners

09/09/2019 | 02:32am EDT
09/09/2019, Doha, Qatar

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has awarded cash prizes to more than 200 Misk Account holders in the past 41 weeks. Each one of the weekly winners has earned QR 10,000, whereas the monthly winners won QR 50,000 each. There are still 66 savers due to win monthly and weekly cash prizes, and one lucky winner who will be receiving the grand prize worth QR 1 Million.

The two lucky winners for this month are Abdulaziz Al-Mohannadi and Rashid Al-Obaid. The draw was held in the presence of an official representative from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and QIB representatives.

Misk is an innovative sharia'-compliant savings account which rewards positive financial habits. To enhance customers experience, QIB has enabled prospective and existing clients to open a Misk account through the award-winning QIB Mobile App. Through its digitalization approach, QIB is empowering customers to get instant access to their finances from anywhere at any time.

QIB, over the past few years, has taken strides in facilitating and accommodating customers' digital needs. It is the first Islamic Bank in Qatar and the region to offer potential and existing customers a fully integrated and digitalized banking experience.

All citizens and residents of Qatar are eligible to open a Misk Account for themselves and their children who have not reached legal age. A minimum of QR 5,000 for new customers and QR 2,000 for existing customers is required to open the account. Customers will need to maintain a minimum monthly balance of QR 10,000 to be eligible for the weekly and monthly draws.

To qualify for the grand prize draw, the customer must open the account three months prior to the final draw and maintain a minimum saving amount of QR 10,000 during each of these months. Every additional QR 10,000 earns the customer one more chance in the draw.

When opening a Misk Account, customers will also receive a free debit card, a free e-statement, and access to QIB's recently updated Mobile Banking App and the internet banking platform.



QIB - Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 06:31:02 UTC
