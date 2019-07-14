QIB Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ : Shines at Euromoney 2019 Awards as Qatar's Best Bank

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) was honoured as 'Qatar's Best Bank' at the 2019 edition of the Euromoney Awards for Excellence. Mr. Bassel Gamal, Group CEO of QIB, has received the award during the 2019 Euromoney's Awards for Excellence ceremony held on July 10th at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

QIB was recognized for its outstanding financial performance in 2018, delivering a record year-end net profit of QAR 2,755.3 million, the strength of its customer service, and its thoughtfully-curated portfolio of products and services. Additionally, the Bank was lauded for its commitment to the digitization of banking services within Qatar and the wider region, having introduced several first-to-market digital banking solutions which offer customers an improved, technology enabled, simplified banking experience.

'We are honoured to receive one of the most prestigious titles at this year's Euromoney awards,' said Bassel Gamal, QIB Group CEO. 'During 2018, the Bank achieved a record financial performance and delivered significant milestones of first-to-market innovation within Qatar, the region, and globally. Our genuine customer-centric approach has enabled us to become a leading Bank supporting the modernization and economic growth of the country with our strategy being closely tied with Qatar's National Vision 2030'.

Launched in 1992, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence were the first of their kind in the financial publishing industry. They remain one of the most prestigious and respected awards in global banking for more than twenty-five years. The awards program seeks to showcase financial institutions that deliver world-class services to their clients and which are successfully able to adapt to changing market and regulatory conditions.

'This award is a testament to QIB's success in strengthening its leadership and its vital role in the banking sector in Qatar' Bassel Gamal added, 'On this occasion, I would like to thank the Board of Directors for their continuous support and each one of our team members for their exceptional performance and dedication. Big appreciation goes also to our customers for their continued loyalty, trust and suggestions that enabled us to serve them better.'

QIB conducts its domestic business through a modern branch network spread throughout Qatar with key branches featuring distinctive centers with specialized relationship managers focused on servicing specific customer segments: Private Banking Centers, Affluent Banking Centers, as well as Ladies Banking Centers. In addition to its branch network, the Bank has accelerated its investments in digital channels providing its services through an award winning QIB Mobile App, internet banking applications for individuals and companies, multi-functional ATMs, Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) and a Call Center.

QIB, over the past few years, has taken strides in facilitating and accommodating customers' digital needs. Most recently, the Bank has launched a new digital onboarding process allowing prospective customers to start a relationship with the Bank by opening a Savings or Misk account through the QIB Mobile App. Additionally, the Bank also launched earlier this year the Instant Finance - the fastest and simplest way to obtain personal financing in Qatar, which allows salaried Qatari customers to get pre-approved finance through QIB's Mobile App within minutes.