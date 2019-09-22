QIB Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ : Sponsors the 10th Annual Investor Relation Conference

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) will be the Diamond sponsor of the 10th Annual Investor Relation (IR) Conference, which is organized by Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE). The conference is set to take place on Monday 23rd September at Rotana Hotel City Centre.

The conference aims to encourage listed companies to adopt international best practices in the field of investor relations and corporate governance. This year, the conference will cover a range of prominent subjects such as measuring IR program effectiveness, important challenges in disclosure, corporate environmental social governance and sustainability communications, factors affecting the promotion of the asset management industry in Qatar, integrating IR in public relations and communications, and more.

Gourang Hemani, Chief Financial Officer, QIB, said: 'QIB is proud to sponsor this year's IR conference, as we continue to support QSE's objective to enhance investor relations and develop awareness among listed companies, to help improve the transparency and ownership of accurate information for investors and traders.'

He added: 'In line with QSE and the conference's goal to provide reliable and easily accessible information, we have revamped our Investor Relations section on our website and launched the QIB IR mobile app to help all investors and financial analysts access information easily and conveniently. In parallel, we are having regular one to one meetings with existing and potential investors and we participate in various investors' conferences locally and internationally'.

QIB is leading in providing digital tools to give shareholders and investors access of the Bank's activities and financial information in total transparency. Last year, QIB launched an Investors Relations (QIB IR) app for Android and iOS smartphones and revamped the IR section on its website to provide investors and all interested parties with more information about the Bank's performance and operations.

The QIB IR App and dedicated webpages keep the investors updated on the latest financial developments related to share prices, stock performance, bank news, financial results and key financial reports. It provides an easy to use and intuitive user experience. It includes interactive financial screens enabling investors to see QIB's historical share price and results while providing comparison with peers. QIB's investors are global - therefore, the Bank's IR app supports 17 languages and enable the display of share prices in different currencies as well. The app is one of several initiatives launched by QIB to enhance investor communications.

The QIB IR digital initiative was a significant step in QIB's efforts to strengthen the relationship with the investors by raising awareness and being transparent. QIB continues to find innovative ways to further enhance the communications using state-of-the-art technology