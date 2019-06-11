QIB Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ : The Asian Banker Recognizes QIB's Achievement for the last 3 years

The Asian Banker, the leading financial magazine in Asia, recognized QIB's Achievement in the last three years with two Prestigious Awards. Mr. Bassel Gamal, Group CEO of QIB, has received the CEO Leadership Agreement, and the Bank has been named the Best Managed Bank in Qatar in the period from January 2016 to December 2018, at the prestigious, Asian Banker Leadership Achievement Awards held on May 29th, 2019 in Bangkok.

Senior bankers and decision makers from finance, government, regulatory bodies, and business across the Asia Pacific and Middle East gathered to recognize institutional best practices and outstanding achievements in 2018.

'I'm pleased to be recognized alongside such notable members of the international banking and finance community. Each one of them has helped to elevate the standards of banking and financial practices in the Middle East and Asia to cement the region's reputation as a major center of financial markets,' Mr.Bassel Gamal said.

'We are humbled by the international recognition which we have been receiving for our outstanding performance achieved by the entire Bank's management team and employees under the guidance and direction of the Board of Directors', said, Bassel Gamal 'The awards reflect the successful implementation of our business strategies, the loyalty of our customers and the dedication and commitment of all QIB's employees to progress and hard work that allowed us to receive this recognition.'

This is the highest award for individual achievement in the banking industry in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa regions today. The reason this award is run only once every three years is to give time to the leadership of banks to demonstrate their ability to translate strategy into execution. This highly coveted award is one of the most difficult and exclusive recognition programs of its kind for any top banker in the industry because of its stringent evaluation process.

The program is anchored by a panel of global leaders and subject matter experts as advisors. The selection process is a rigorous one, completed over several months and involving feedback and interviews with all constituents who are in a position to comment on the candidates. All of these make this a world-class evaluation program, and the insights gained from the program are published in an annual report.

The Asian Banker conducts a Leadership Achievement Awards program once every three years that is focused on the performance of CEOs and Boards in the financial services industry as a whole. The award plays an important role in cultivating a culture of excellence amongst executives in leadership positions.

QIB's growth strategy is built on its position as a leading Islamic Bank with deeply rooted customer relationships and strong engagement with the local communities. The Bank's strategy is closely tied with Qatar's National Vision 2030 and the Government's commitment to investments in the country's infrastructure, the diversification of the economy and the development of a strong private sector. QIB is a stable financial group covering all segments of the financial markets, including individuals, government institutions, large corporations and SMEs providing innovative Sharia-compliant banking solutions that fit every segment's needs.