QIB Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ : and Mastercard Bring Back Summer Campaign

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has launched the 2019 edition of its annual summer campaign in collaboration with Mastercard, entitled 'Win Weekly this Summer with QIB Mastercard™'. Cardholders can enjoy extra rewards with a chance to win with every transaction of QR 500 or above - excluding ATM transactions - throughout the summer period.

The campaign, which will run from 01 July until 30 September 2019, will see a total of 13 winners receive QR 10,000 weekly, while the 2 grand prize winners will take home QR 100,000 each.

QIB customers who use their Mastercard debit card internationally or credit cards on local and international purchases of QR 500 or more per transaction will automatically enter the competition.

To be eligible for the grand prize draw to win QR 100,000 cardholders must spend a total of QR 25,000 or more during the campaign period. The draws will be conducted in the presence of representatives from Mastercard and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry at QIB's premises.

D.Anand, General Manager of QIB Personal Banking Group, stated: 'The summer period is a very exciting time for our customers. The campaign is tailored towards rewarding our customers' loyalty and giving them their money's worth for banking with QIB. Given that last year's campaign was a major success, we wanted to ensure that this year more customers are able to enjoy these rewards.'

Accepted by millions of merchants around the globe, online and at millions of ATMs worldwide, QIB Mastercard debit cards offer customers the ultimate in convenience and rewards. The bank's Mastercard debit cards give customers the ease and security of cashless shopping plus discounts, concierge service, travel insurance and extended warranty and purchase protection.