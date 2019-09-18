QIB Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ : redefines banking habits with its latest Internet Banking platform

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) launched its new and upgraded Internet Banking platform, which was specifically designed to address the digital and financial needs of all banking customers. Now with a single sign on feature for both the Internet Banking and the award-winning QIB Mobile App, users can make use of the new customer-centric features and services by using the same username and password to login.

The new user experience and digital interface are part of the Bank's digital transformation strategy to provide customers with an easy, safe and convenient banking experience. It was built to empower users with necessary tools to manage their finances in a timely and efficient manner. The latest design is responsive and compatible with any computer, tablet or smartphone.

The platform now allows users to get a holistic view of their accounts upon logging in. Through a dashboard on the homepage, users are presented with charts that display their spending transactions in categories, giving them a snapshot of where most of their money goes, as well as their, net worth, upcoming payments and 'Absher' rewards program points. QIB is committed to helping their customers reach their financial goals, the Internet Banking site now has a 'set up a goal' feature for users to define their saving goals and work towards achieving them.

In addition, the online platform now has a new section called 'Marketplace' where QIB users can research and apply for products, find exclusive discounts and put in requests for services, such as applying for a credit card or cheque. Users can now also use the platform to calculate and request personal finance without stepping foot inside a QIB branch.

Anand, General Manager, Personal Banking Group,at QIB, said: 'In a hyper-connected, online world, customers want instant, personalised service. That's why we upgraded our online platform to give users access to the most frequently used banking services, to manage their finances anytime, anywhere whether they prefer to use the QIB Mobile App or our new Internet Banking. The new interface provides the most convenient features such as opening new accounts, transferring funds immediately and managing debit and credit cards without a single hassle. We've made our online banking services accessible, easy to use, and tailored to our customers' needs. With every online interaction of our customers, we understand more their behaviour and come up with new ideas to serve them better.'

To continue making the banking experience as convenient as possible, QIB Internet Banking platform's latest features allow users to sign up using only their Debit Card number and Pin code.

The new interface provides users with:

1- Quick Transfers feature: With this feature, the only requirements are choosing an account and selecting their favourite beneficiary. In addition to transferring money to local and international beneficiaries, it also gives users the option of reviewing previous transfers.

2- E-Cash service: It is a simple and secure way to send cash to friends, family, or even themselves through the mobile and can be collected at any QIB ATM. The best part is that the receiver won't need a card to collect the money.

3- Paying utility bills is now made even simpler with QIB's online platform. Whether it's an Ooredoo, Vodafone or Kahramaa bill, users can simply set up an auto payment.

In recognition of its accomplishments in the past 12 months, QIB received three prestigious awards for its digital innovation: the 'Best Consumer Digital Award 2018' and 'Islamic Finance Innovator Award 2019' from the esteemed Global Finance Magazine, and the 'Excellence in Mobile Banking 2018' award at the New Age Banking Summit in Doha. These awards reflect QIB's continuous efforts to develop its existing product suite and create innovative digital solutions to meet the fast-changing financial needs and preferences of its customers in Qatar.