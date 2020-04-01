QIB Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ : to Disclose Its First Quarter 2020 Financials on 15th April 2020

Back to All News Updates
QIB to Disclose Its First Quarter 2020 Financials on 15th April 2020
01/04/2020, Doha,Qatar
Qatar Islamic Bank announces its intent to disclose its Financial Statements results for the first quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, 15 April, 2020.
