QIB Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ : to Disclose Its First Quarter 2020 Financials on 15th April 2020

04/01/2020 | 03:36am EDT
Back to All News Updates QIB to Disclose Its First Quarter 2020 Financials on 15th April 2020
01/04/2020, Doha,Qatar

Qatar Islamic Bank announces its intent to disclose its Financial Statements results for the first quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, 15 April, 2020.

Disclaimer

QIB - Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 07:35:07 UTC
