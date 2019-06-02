Log in
QIB Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ : to Serve Customers during Eid Al Fitr Holiday in All Mall Branches and HIA

06/02/2019 | 05:54am EDT
Back to All News Updates QIB to Serve Customers during Eid Al Fitr Holiday in All Mall Branches and HIA
02/06/2019, Doha,Qatar

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), congratulates its valued customers on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr and announces that all its malls branches will open their doors starting from the evening of the second day of Eid, while its branch at Hamad International Airport will remain open non-stop to serve customers.

Branches

Working Hours

City Centre

The Gate Mall

Dar Al Salam Mall

Al-Gharrafa (Q-Mall)

Qatar Mall

Doha Festival City

Tawar Mall

Mirqab Mall

Starting the evening of the second day of Eid:

From Saturday to Thursday

Morning: From 9:00 am till 2:30 pm

Evening: From 3:30 pm till 9:00 pm

Friday: From 4:00 pm till 9:00 pm

Hamad International Airport

24/7

QIB's electronic platforms will remain available at all times (24/7) through the award-winning QIB Mobile App, Internet banking, Call Center 44448444, Interactive Teller Machines (Live Teller) and over 170 ATMs and Cash Deposit machines spread across the country. Over the past 4 years, QIB has seen an extensive network expansion that aimed to strategically place it closer to its customers.

QIB's management ensures an efficient banking experience for customers throughout the mall branches and the 24/7 electronic channels and extends the warmest greetings and wishes to all the people in Qatar on the blessed occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Back to All News Updates

Disclaimer

QIB - Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ published this content on 02 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2019 09:53:07 UTC
