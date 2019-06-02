QIB Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ : to Serve Customers during Eid Al Fitr Holiday in All Mall Branches and HIA

Back to All News Updates
QIB to Serve Customers during Eid Al Fitr Holiday in All Mall Branches and HIA
02/06/2019, Doha,Qatar
Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), congratulates its valued customers on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr and announces that all its malls branches will open their doors starting from the evening of the second day of Eid, while its branch at Hamad International Airport will remain open non-stop to serve customers.
Branches
Working Hours
City Centre
The Gate Mall
Dar Al Salam Mall
Al-Gharrafa (Q-Mall)
Qatar Mall
Doha Festival City
Tawar Mall
Mirqab Mall
Starting the evening of the second day of Eid:
From Saturday to Thursday
Morning: From 9:00 am till 2:30 pm
Evening: From 3:30 pm till 9:00 pm
Friday: From 4:00 pm till 9:00 pm
Hamad International Airport
24/7
QIB's electronic platforms will remain available at all times (24/7) through the award-winning QIB Mobile App, Internet banking, Call Center 44448444, Interactive Teller Machines (Live Teller) and over 170 ATMs and Cash Deposit machines spread across the country. Over the past 4 years, QIB has seen an extensive network expansion that aimed to strategically place it closer to its customers.
QIB's management ensures an efficient banking experience for customers throughout the mall branches and the 24/7 electronic channels and extends the warmest greetings and wishes to all the people in Qatar on the blessed occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
