QIHOO Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing in Qihoo 360 Technology to Contact the Firm

01/23/2019 | 05:56pm EST

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Qihoo 360 Technology (“Qihoo” or the “Company”) (NYSE:QIHU).

If you invested in Qihoo stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/QIHU. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2019
