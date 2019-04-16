Log in
QIWI Announces 2019 Annual General Meeting

04/16/2019 | 07:31am EDT

NICOSIA, Cyprus, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIWI plc (Nasdaq: QIWI), (MOEX: QIWI) ("QIWI" or the "Company") today announced that its 2019 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (Cyprus time) at 12 Kennedy Avenue, Kennedy Business Centre, 2nd floor, 1087, Nicosia, Cyprus.

Only shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2019 are entitled to receive notice and to vote at the AGM and any adjourned meeting thereof. Holders of the Company's American Depositary Shares (the "ADS") who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying shares must act through the depositary of the Company's ADS program, The Bank of New York Mellon. Shareholders are cordially invited to attend the AGM.

At the AGM, the following items will be submitted for shareholders approval:

  1. to adopt the Company’s audited financial statements for 2018 financial year;
  2. to appoint EY as the Company’s Auditors and to fix Auditors’ remuneration;
  3. to elect Directors of the Board of Directors of the Company;
  4. to approve Directors’ remuneration;
  5. to approve the 2019 Employee Stock Option Plan; and
  6. to approve the amended total number of shares and classes of shares to be reserved for issuance under the 2015 Employee Restricted Stock Units Plan.

Further details on the agenda and procedural matters related to the AGM will be made available to the Company's shareholders by the Company and the Company's ADS holders through The Bank of New York Mellon.

Copies of certain materials related to the AGM, including Notice for the convocation of the AGM, a copy of our 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F and Board of Directors Nomination Form are available on our website at http://investor.qiwi.com.

About QIWI plc.

QIWI is a leading provider of next generation payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS. It has an integrated proprietary network that enables payment services across online, mobile and physical channels. It has deployed over 20.8 million virtual wallets, over 143,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants and customers to accept and transfer over RUB 94 billion cash and electronic payments monthly connecting over 45 million consumers using its network at least once a month. QIWI’s consumers can use cash, stored value and other electronic payment methods in order to pay for goods and services or transfer money across virtual or physical environments interchangeably.

Contact
Varvara Kiseleva 
Investor Relations 
+357.25028091
ir@qiwi.com

qiwi.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
