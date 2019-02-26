Log in
QNB Corp. : Increases Dividend

02/26/2019 | 12:35pm EST

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on February 26, 2019 declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The amount represents a 3.1% increase from the prior quarter. Based upon the closing price of a share as of close of business February 22, 2019, this represents a yield of 3.5%. The cash dividend is payable on March 29, 2019 to shareholders of record March 15, 2019.

"As a result of the continued solid financial performance of QNB Corp., the Board of Directors is pleased to be able to increase the dividend by 3.1%. As a result of its well capitalized position, QNB Corp. is able to continue its uninterrupted history of quarterly dividends," said David W. Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the eleven banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.'s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol "QNBC." For more information, visit QNB's web site at QNBbank.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qnb-corp-increases-dividend-300802430.html

SOURCE QNB Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
