QNB Qatar National Bank SAQ : Cyclical indicators suggest that the global economy is slowing further Read More...

Importantly, country and region-based manufacturing PMIs are pointing to a continuation of the recent trend of global economic growth divergence, i.e., different economies with similar income per capita growing at markedly different paces. Indeed, while the US manufacturing PMI numbers remain strong, hovering below but near the recent peak, Euro area numbers have fallen markedly to close to 3-year lows. In the case of the US, subcomponents of the PMI are still pointing to strong new orders and relatively low inventories, which suggests that activity should continue to run at a reasonable pace over the short-term.

Japan's manufacturing PMI has also been softening considerably throughout the year and especially over recent months. EM's and China's PMIs are similarly pointing to a deterioration in demand with readings breaching the 50 threshould. Exports of early-reporting and highly-open economies of East Asia (Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan) are also an important and reliable gauge of global demand. When it comes to this indicator, a slowdown is also being signalled as 3-month average y/y export growth softens from two digits in February 2017-February 2018 to 4.8% in November 2018. In addition, forward-looking surveys of firms' export orders have been falling further, implying even slower y/y trade growth in the coming months.