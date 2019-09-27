QP Qatar Petroleum : H.E. Al-Kaabi meets Pakistan's Federal Minister for Energy in Tokyo

His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, met in Tokyo with His Excellency Mr. Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Energy in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the sidelines of the LNG Producer-Consumer Conference.

Discussions during the meeting centered on cooperation in the field of energy, as well as other issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mr. Hassan bin Mohammed Rafei Al Emadi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Japan, as well as senior executives from Qatar Petroleum and Qatargas.