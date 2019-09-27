Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

QP Qatar Petroleum : H.E. Al-Kaabi meets Pakistan's Federal Minister for Energy in Tokyo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 09:48am EDT

His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, met in Tokyo with His Excellency Mr. Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Energy in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the sidelines of the LNG Producer-Consumer Conference.

Discussions during the meeting centered on cooperation in the field of energy, as well as other issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mr. Hassan bin Mohammed Rafei Al Emadi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Japan, as well as senior executives from Qatar Petroleum and Qatargas.

Disclaimer

QP - Qatar Petroleum published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 13:47:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:10aOil prices head for big weekly loss as supply fears wane
RE
10:09aOil prices head for big weekly loss as supply fears wane
RE
10:08aAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Establishes Regional Cattle and Carcass Grading Correlation and Training Centers
PU
10:07aArgentina's Fernandez balms creditors with 'no haircut' talk
RE
10:06aSlovenia's Adria Airways cancels most weekend and Monday flights
RE
10:04aISE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE : DTEK Energy 1H 2019 Press Release
PU
10:00aToyota strengthens Japan partnerships with bigger Subaru stake
RE
10:00aTOMOMI NAKAMURA : Toyota strengthens Japan partnerships with bigger Subaru stake
RE
09:55aECB's Lane sees no limit yet to further rate cuts
RE
09:53aBoeing CEO to testify before U.S. Congress on 737 MAX
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
2PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
4BEYOND MEAT INC : WHAT'S NEWS: Business & Finance -- WSJ
5ICHIGO : Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group