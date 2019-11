Qatar Petroleum owns 38.1% in the Arabian Refinery Company, which owns two-thirds of ERC. The project is QP's largest investment in either an Arab or African country, it said.

The project aims to produce Euro V refined products including diesel and jet fuel for Egyptian consumption, by processing 4.7 million tonnes of mainly atmospheric residue from the Cairo Oil Refinery Company.

(Reporting by Asma Alsharif, writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)