QPharma and Five Rivers RX Announce Partnership for Comprehensive DEA Compliance Software Solution

QPharma,
a premier provider of compliance and commercial services to the life
sciences industry, and Five
Rivers RX, a leading provider of compliance services to the
pharmaceutical supply chain, have announced a partnership to market
their respective software solutions for DEA Compliance. Ti
Risk™, developed by QPharma, analyzes claims data, patient data, and
prescribing patterns for healthcare practitioners (HCPs) to identify
HCPs with the higher risk of potential diversion and non-compliance. NavigateSOM,
developed by Five Rivers RX, is a cloud-based Suspicious Order
Monitoring system designed to identify bad actors and help companies
comply with CFR requirements.
The two software solutions together allow for a 360-degree evaluation
for sales of controlled substances through robust supply chain analysis:
Ti Risk enables pharmaceutical companies to identify and investigate the
behavior of HCPs with the potential for diversion and abuse, and
NavigateSOM analyzes the downstream supply chain. A leader in the system
validation space, QPharma has validated NavigateSOM and Ti Risk for
regulatory compliance.
”QPharma’s Ti Risk, part of the Titanium® family of business
intelligence tools, gives our clients unparalleled insight and analytics
into prescribing behaviors of HCPs with the potential to adversely
impact their brand,” explained Badal Shah, Managing Director of Health
Analytics at QPharma. “Our partnership with Five Rivers RX gives mutual
clients the best possible combination of technology and consultative
support.”
Sumeet Singh, President of Five Rivers RX, added, “With NavigateSOM, our
mission is to build the most effective and efficient cloud-based
Suspicious Order Monitoring system. To do this, we listen, we design, we
innovate, we test, and in a single platform, we work tirelessly to give
you peace of mind from regulatory action and, just as importantly,
conduct business ethically. We are committed to working with QPharma to
ensure the integrity of the pharmaceutical supply chain.”
Both QPharma and Five Rivers RX help the pharmaceutical supply chain
meet and exceed State, DSCSA, FDA, DEA and Accreditation requirements
with a range of solutions and services. This agreement expands both
companies’ compliance capabilities and allows them to better serve
customers that are looking for a comprehensive solution for DEA
compliance.
About QPharma, Inc.
Founded in 1994, QPharma is the industry leader in cloud-based software and
services for life sciences. The Commercial Services division provides
solutions that include sample management and distribution, product
launch management, online training, and HCP/KOL targeting and
engagement. Services offered by the company’s Professional Services
division include validation services, project management, auditing, and
training. QPharma is a National Association of Boards of Pharmacy
Verified Accredited Wholesale Distributor, and an approved American
Medical Association Database Licensee. Learn more at www.qpharmacorp.com.
About Five Rivers RX
For more information about Five Rivers RX, call 800-962-8760, email hello@fiveriversrx.com,
or visit our website at www.fiveriversrx.com.
For more details about the NavigateSOM, please go to www.navigatesom.com.
