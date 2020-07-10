QS Energy : Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Table of Contents

EXPLANATORY NOTE

As disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), on May 15, 2020, we delayed the filing of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 ("COVID-19") pandemic that made it more difficult, and therefore it has taken us more time, to finish our analysis and compile certain information necessary to make key assessments and estimates.

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION 3

Item 1. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 3

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Unaudited 4

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Stockholders' Deficit, Unaudited 5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, Unaudited 6

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, Unaudited 7

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 17

Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure about Market Risk 23

Item 4. Controls and Procedures 24

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1. Legal Proceedings 25

Item 1A. Risk Factors 25

Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 25

Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 25

Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 25

Item 5. Other Information 25

Item 6. Exhibits 26

SIGNATURES 27

EXHIBITS

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

ASSETS Current assets: Cash

Prepaid expenses and other current assets Total current assets

QS ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $82,000 and $80,000 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

$

Other assets

Total assets

$

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities:

Accounts payable-license agreements Accounts payable and accrued expenses

Accrued expenses and accounts payable-related parties

Convertible debentures, net of discounts of $86,000 and $153,000 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

Total current liabilities

$

649,000557,000

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' deficit

Common stock, $.001 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 314,972,209 and 310,111,536 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated deficit Total stockholders' deficit

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

March 31, 2020

(unaudited)December 31, 2019

274,000$ 479,000

55,00096,000

329,000575,000

21,00023,000

2,0002,000

352,000$ 600,000

1,314,000$

5,0007,000

983,0001,050,000

1,255,000

2,951,0002,869,000

314,972116,641,028

310,111116,209,889

(119,555,000)(118,789,000)

(2,599,000)(2,269,000)

$

352,000$

600,000

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS, UNAUDITED

Revenues

$

Costs and Expenses Operating expenses

Research and development expenses Loss from operations

70,000151,000

Other expense

Interest and financing expense

(164,000)(1,653,000)

Net Loss

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and dilutedSee notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Three months ended

March 31,2020

-$

2019

-

532,000478,000

(602,000)

$$

(766,000)$ (2,282,000)

(629,000)

(0.00)$ 311,063,681

(0.01) 265,880,777

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT, UNAUDITED

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND MARCH 31, 2019

Balance, January 1, 2019

Common stock issued on exercise of warrants and options Fair value of common stock issued on conversion of notes payable

Fair value of warrants and beneficial conversion feature of issued convertible notes

Fair value of options and warrants issued as compensation Net loss

Balance, March 31, 2019

Balance, January 1, 2020

Common stock issued on exercise of warrants and options Fair value of common stock issued on conversion of notes payable

Fair value of warrants and beneficial conversion feature of issued convertible notes

Fair value of options and warrants issued as compensation Net loss

Balance, March 31, 2020

Common StockShares

Amount

256,123,515 $ $ $ 1,962,153 1,962 170,038 172,000 36,719,820 36,720 1,799,280 1,836,000 - - 668,000 668,000 - - 99,000 99,000 - - - (2,282,000) (989,000) Total

256,123

294,805,488$

Common Stock

294,805$

Shares

310,111,536$ 1,215,0003,645,673

AmountAdditionalPaid-in Capital

Additional

Paid-in Capital

310,111$ 1,2153,646

---314,972,209$

---314,972$

-116,641,028$

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

111,429,877

Accumulated

Deficit

(113,168,000)$ ----(2,282,000)

114,166,195$

116,209,889$

Total Stockholders'

Deficit

(115,450,000)$

Accumulated

DeficitStockholders'

Deficit

(118,789,000)$

59,785-61,000

215,354-219,000

35,000-35,000

121,000-121,000

(766,000)(119,555,000)$

(766,000) (2,599,000)

5