QS Energy : Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

07/10/2020 | 04:31am EDT

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

  • QUARTERLY REPORT UNDER SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

    For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020

    or

  • TRANSITION REPORT UNDER SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from __________ to __________

Commission File Number 0-29185

QS ENERGY, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada

52-2088326

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

23902 FM 2978

Tomball, TX 77375

(Address, including zip code, of principal executive offices)

(281)-738-1893

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Name of each exchange on which registered

None

N/A

Check whether the Registrant (1) filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company", and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one)

Large accelerated filer Non-accelerated filer Emerging growth company

Accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

The number of shares of the Registrant's Common Stock outstanding as of June 23, 2020 was 320,653,000.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

As disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), on May 15, 2020, we delayed the filing of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 ("COVID-19") pandemic that made it more difficult, and therefore it has taken us more time, to finish our analysis and compile certain information necessary to make key assessments and estimates.

QS ENERGY, INC.

FORM 10-Q

INDEX

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION 3

Item 1. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 3

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Unaudited 4

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Stockholders' Deficit, Unaudited 5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, Unaudited 6

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, Unaudited 7

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 17

Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure about Market Risk 23

Item 4. Controls and Procedures 24

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1. Legal Proceedings 25

Item 1A. Risk Factors 25

Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 25

Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 25

Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 25

Item 5. Other Information 25

Item 6. Exhibits 26

SIGNATURES 27

EXHIBITS

2

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

ASSETS Current assets: Cash

Prepaid expenses and other current assets Total current assets

QS ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $82,000 and $80,000 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

$

Other assets

Total assets

$

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities:

Accounts payable-license agreements Accounts payable and accrued expenses

Accrued expenses and accounts payable-related parties

Convertible debentures, net of discounts of $86,000 and $153,000 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

Total current liabilities

$

649,000557,000

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' deficit

Common stock, $.001 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 314,972,209 and 310,111,536 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated deficit Total stockholders' deficit

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

March 31, 2020

(unaudited)December 31, 2019

274,000$ 479,000

55,00096,000

329,000575,000

21,00023,000

2,0002,000

352,000$ 600,000

1,314,000$

5,0007,000

983,0001,050,000

1,255,000

2,951,0002,869,000

314,972116,641,028

310,111116,209,889

(119,555,000)(118,789,000)

(2,599,000)(2,269,000)

$

352,000$

600,000

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS, UNAUDITED

Revenues

$

Costs and Expenses Operating expenses

Research and development expenses Loss from operations

70,000151,000

Other expense

Interest and financing expense

(164,000)(1,653,000)

Net Loss

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and dilutedSee notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Three months ended

March 31,2020

-$

2019

-

532,000478,000

(602,000)

$$

(766,000)$ (2,282,000)

(629,000)

(0.00)$ 311,063,681

(0.01) 265,880,777

4

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT, UNAUDITED

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND MARCH 31, 2019

Balance, January 1, 2019

Common stock issued on exercise of warrants and options Fair value of common stock issued on conversion of notes payable

Fair value of warrants and beneficial conversion feature of issued convertible notes

Fair value of options and warrants issued as compensation Net loss

Balance, March 31, 2019

Balance, January 1, 2020

Common stock issued on exercise of warrants and options Fair value of common stock issued on conversion of notes payable

Fair value of warrants and beneficial conversion feature of issued convertible notes

Fair value of options and warrants issued as compensation Net loss

Balance, March 31, 2020

Common StockShares

Amount

256,123,515

$

$

$

1,962,153

1,962

170,038

172,000

36,719,820

36,720

1,799,280

1,836,000

-

-

668,000

668,000

-

-

99,000

99,000

-

-

-

(2,282,000)

(989,000)

Total

256,123

294,805,488$

Common Stock

294,805$

Shares

310,111,536$ 1,215,0003,645,673

AmountAdditionalPaid-in Capital

Additional

Paid-in Capital

310,111$ 1,2153,646

---314,972,209$

---314,972$

-116,641,028$

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

111,429,877

Accumulated

Deficit

(113,168,000)$ ----(2,282,000)

114,166,195$

116,209,889$

Total Stockholders'

Deficit

(115,450,000)$

Accumulated

DeficitStockholders'

Deficit

(118,789,000)$

59,785-61,000

215,354-219,000

35,000-35,000

121,000-121,000

(766,000)(119,555,000)$

(766,000) (2,599,000)

5

Disclaimer

QS Energy Inc. published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 08:30:08 UTC
