QS Energy : Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020
Commission File Number 0-29185
QS ENERGY, INC.
23902 FM 2978
Tomball, TX 77375
(281)-738-1893
The number of shares of the Registrant's Common Stock outstanding as of June 23, 2020 was 320,653,000.
EXPLANATORY NOTE
As disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), on May 15, 2020, we delayed the filing of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 ("COVID-19") pandemic that made it more difficult, and therefore it has taken us more time, to finish our analysis and compile certain information necessary to make key assessments and estimates.
QS ENERGY, INC.
FORM 10-Q
INDEX
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION 3
Item 1. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 3
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 3
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Unaudited 4
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Stockholders' Deficit, Unaudited 5
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, Unaudited 6
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, Unaudited 7
Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 17
Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure about Market Risk 23
Item 4. Controls and Procedures 24
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1. Legal Proceedings 25
Item 1A. Risk Factors 25
Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 25
Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 25
Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 25
Item 5. Other Information 25
Item 6. Exhibits 26
SIGNATURES 27
EXHIBITS
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
ASSETS Current assets: Cash
Prepaid expenses and other current assets Total current assets
QS ENERGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $82,000 and $80,000 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
$
Other assets
Total assets
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities:
Accounts payable-license agreements Accounts payable and accrued expenses
Accrued expenses and accounts payable-related parties
Convertible debentures, net of discounts of $86,000 and $153,000 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
Total current liabilities
$
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' deficit
Common stock, $.001 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 314,972,209 and 310,111,536 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
Additional paid-in capital
Accumulated deficit Total stockholders' deficit
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
March 31, 2020
(unaudited)December 31, 2019
274,000$ 479,000
55,00096,000
329,000575,000
21,00023,000
2,0002,000
352,000$ 600,000
1,314,000$
5,0007,000
983,0001,050,000
1,255,000
2,951,0002,869,000
310,111116,209,889
(119,555,000)(118,789,000)
(2,599,000)(2,269,000)
$
352,000$
600,000
See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS, UNAUDITED
Revenues
$
Costs and Expenses Operating expenses
Research and development expenses Loss from operations
Other expense
Interest and financing expense
Net Loss
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and dilutedSee notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
Three months ended
March 31,2020
-$
2019
-
532,000478,000
(602,000)
(629,000)
(0.01) 265,880,777
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT, UNAUDITED
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND MARCH 31, 2019
Balance, January 1, 2019
Common stock issued on exercise of warrants and options Fair value of common stock issued on conversion of notes payable
Fair value of warrants and beneficial conversion feature of issued convertible notes
Fair value of options and warrants issued as compensation Net loss
Balance, March 31, 2019
Balance, January 1, 2020
Common stock issued on exercise of warrants and options Fair value of common stock issued on conversion of notes payable
Fair value of warrants and beneficial conversion feature of issued convertible notes
Fair value of options and warrants issued as compensation Net loss
Balance, March 31, 2020
Common StockShares
Amount
256,123,515
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
1,962,153
|
1,962
|
170,038
|
172,000
|
36,719,820
|
36,720
|
1,799,280
|
1,836,000
|
-
|
-
|
668,000
|
668,000
|
-
|
-
|
99,000
|
99,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,282,000)
|
(989,000)
|
Total
256,123
Common Stock
Shares
310,111,536$ 1,215,0003,645,673
AmountAdditionalPaid-in Capital
Additional
Paid-in Capital
310,111$ 1,2153,646
---314,972,209$
---314,972$
See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
111,429,877
Accumulated
Deficit
(113,168,000)$ ----(2,282,000)
116,209,889$
Total Stockholders'
Deficit
Accumulated
DeficitStockholders'
Deficit
59,785-61,000
215,354-219,000
35,000-35,000
121,000-121,000
(766,000) (2,599,000)
5