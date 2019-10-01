Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

QSC : Announces Acquisition of Attero Tech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 10:06am EDT

Expands Q-SYS Ecosystem with broad portfolio of endpoint solutions

QSC announces the acquisition of Attero Tech, effective September 30, 2019. This combines the rapidly growing portfolio of the Q-SYS audio, video and control (AV&C) Ecosystem with Attero Tech’s highly innovative portfolio of networked AV endpoints and I/O peripherals, as well as boosting QSC’s development capabilities with Attero Tech’s Fort Wayne-based engineering staff joining the multi-national QSC team.

“This acquisition is a natural next step for our organizations given our long relationship, highly compatible portfolios and the exceptional shared values and company cooperation that have developed over the last several years,” says Jatan Shah, Chief Operating and Technology Officer, QSC. “Both QSC and Attero Tech were early adopters of network audio transport technology, including CobraNet, Dante and AES67. In addition, when QSC expanded the control capabilities of the Q-SYS Ecosystem in 2017, it allowed Attero Tech to become the first manufacturer partner to independently develop Q-SYS Control integration plugins, and has since developed 20 plugins for their portfolio of I/O devices.”

“A primary guiding principal of our Q-SYS product development strategy has been a protocol agnostic, software-based approach utilizing the best hardware available, combined with innovation at the software and application layer. This approach allowed us to deliver a standards-based, powerful, flexible and scalable AV&C platform unlike anything on the market,” says TJ Adams, VP, Systems Product Strategy and Development, QSC. “Adding the Attero Tech peripherals to the greater Q-SYS Ecosystem will expand existing options for integration endpoints today, and enlist this new engineering talent pool to accelerate the pace of future software innovation and native end points for the platform.”

"Attero Tech has grown to become the premier provider of innovative, cost-effective audio networking I/O endpoints and AV connectivity solutions,” says Rus Sundholm, President of Attero Tech. “Our catalog of products have a well-earned reputation as highly robust, innovative products within the AV industry. We are excited and confident for the future of our combined organization.”

Joe Pham, President and CEO, QSC, says, “This is such an exciting time for QSC and I am thrilled to welcome the Attero Tech team to the QSC family. We look forward to executing an integration strategy that prioritizes the needs of our customers, incorporating Attero Tech into QSC sales, support, service, marketing and training for our channel, while always striving to ensure and maintain a positive experience for our customers.”

High Resolution Images
http://bit.ly/2mL10gI

About QSC

Founded over five decades ago, QSC is a globally-recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, audio processors, digital cinema solutions, and the Q-SYS™ software-based audio, video and control platform. Offering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for professional installed, portable, production, corporate and cinema applications, QSC puts customers first with its highly-acclaimed sales, service, and support networks worldwide.

About Attero Tech

Founded in 2005 by eleven engineers, Attero Tech has grown into a global provider of innovative, cost-effective audio networking I/O endpoints and AV connectivity solutions. Attero Tech delivers unique solutions that solve real-world AV problems.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:21aWILLIAMS SONOMA : And casamigos tequila and mezcal launch premium glassware, bar tools and entertaining accessories perfect for home entertaining
BU
10:20aNAVIS RESOURCES : Liberty Star hires Geotech Ltd. to update Hay Mountain Project ZTEM data
AQ
10:20aRAMBLER METALS AND MINING : Reports Results of GM
AQ
10:20aLITHIUM AMERICAS : Announces 40,000 tpa feasibility study for the cauchari-olaroz lithium project
AQ
10:20aPETRONEFT RESOURCES : 2019 Interim Results
AQ
10:20aNEXTERA ENERGY : and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors through early October and present at the 2019 Wolfe Research Utilities and Energy Conference
AQ
10:20aANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM : leads the way on IRMA Standard for Responsible Mining
AQ
10:20aCENTRUS ENERGY : Appoints Philip O. Strawbridge as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, and Treasurer
AQ
10:20aNORTH WEST : Expanded Northern store means more food services and retail jobs in Sandy Lake, ON
AQ
10:20aCONTINENTAL GOLD : Provides Buritica Project Construction Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Major U.S. investors have billions at risk in Chinese stocks
2POSTNL : POSTNL : One strong nationwide postal network for the Netherlands
3BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE : Erika Söderberg Johnson leaves Biotage
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Chief Operating Officer Resigns Over Surveillance Scandal -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group