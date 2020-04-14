Log in
QSC : Announces Availability of New Axon Networked Audio I/O Endpoints

04/14/2020

AES67 enabled endpoints offer single-cable integration of analog mic/line sources into a wide range of networked audio applications

QSC announces it is now shipping two new Axon AES67 networked audio I/O endpoints, from Attero Tech by QSC. The A8Mio (8-channel) and A4Mio (4-channel) are interoperable, flexible and cost-effective solutions that easily integrate analog mic/line sources into a wide range of network audio applications, including the Q-SYS Ecosystem.

These Axon endpoints are Power over Ethernet (PoE) capable offering a single-cable installation in a 1/2-RU (A8Mio) or 1/3-RU (A4Mio) form factor with surface-mount or rack-mount capabilities.

“As our industry navigates toward fully networked conference, training and multi-purpose rooms, these Attero Tech by QSC endpoints enable integrators to quickly add analog audio sources to virtually any installed network AV system, including the Q-SYS Ecosystem, providing maximum flexibility, interoperability and legacy investment protection,” says Josh Arnold, Senior Product Manager, QSC. “To help expedite the installation process within Q-SYS, QSC developed control plugins to allow full preamp control of these devices from a native Q-SYS touch screen, all without the need for any complicated control programming.”

For more product information on all Attero Tech by QSC products, visit qsc.com/atterotech.

High Resolution Images
https://go.aws/2V5hSgH

About QSC

Founded over five decades ago, QSC is a globally-recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, audio processors, digital cinema solutions, and the Q-SYS™ software-based audio, video and control platform. Offering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for professional installed, portable, production, corporate and cinema applications, QSC puts customers first with its highly-acclaimed sales, service, and support networks worldwide.


© Business Wire 2020
