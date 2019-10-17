QSC : Promotes Anna Csontos and Markus Winkler

Expanded roles consolidate executive sales leadership in the Americas, EMEA and APAC for QSC’s entire Live Sound, Systems and Cinema portfolio

QSC is pleased to announce the promotions of Anna Csontos and Markus Winkler effective October 1,2019. Csontos, who joined the company in 2011, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Market Officer and Chief of Staff, adding to her current executive sales leadership responsibility for QSC’s business and product portfolio in the Americas. Markus Winkler, who joined QSC in 2017, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, EMEA & APAC, expanding his executive sales leadership responsibilities to include QSC’s business and product portfolio for all of EMEA and APAC.

The timing of these leadership changes were in part triggered by Gene Joly’s decision to retire at the end of January 2020. Joly joined QSC in 2016, assuming executive sales and business unit leadership responsibility for QSC’s Live Sound business globally as Vice President, QSC Professional. In 2018, Joly was promoted to Senior Vice President, Americas, adding responsibility for QSC’s Systems business in the Americas.

“Gene’s contributions to QSC have been tremendous and include reinvigorating growth in our Live Sound business and working cross-functionally to lead and guide QSC through some of the biggest and most successful product introductions in QSC history, including TouchMix 30 Pro, and the K.2, KS and CP Series loudspeakers,” says Joe Pham, President and CEO. “It’s been a professional and personal pleasure to have Gene part of the Executive Team at QSC, and I know I speak for everyone in wishing him the very best in his retirement starting in January.”

Leadership of QSC’s highly successful global Cinema business is also part of these changes, and with the introduction of the CMS-5000 media server and the increasing adoption of the Q-SYS Ecosystem in the Cinema market, Barry Ferrell is transitioning into a more product strategy focused role as VP, Cinema Product Development and Strategy. Barry Ferrell began his career at the company in 1990 as an Applications Engineer. In 2009, Barry assumed the leadership role of the Cinema Group, and was promoted in 2012 and again in 2014.

“Barry’s leadership of our Cinema business has resulted in QSC having one of the strongest brands and most competitive product portfolios in the global Cinema market,” continues Pham. “This change will allow Barry to focus on his passion and talents while applying his deep business and technical knowledge of our Cinema product roadmap and portfolio, while shifting sales leadership responsibilities to Anna and Markus who will work with the existing QSC Cinema sales teams on the expanding number of cinema opportunities worldwide.”

“The possibilities ahead for QSC are tremendous, with the positive trajectory of our business combined with our innovative technology and product roadmaps, strong network of exceptional partners, and the best Live Sound, Systems and Cinema sales and customer-facing support teams in the Americas,” says Csontos. “I’m very excited to work with Gene and Barry to seamlessly transition executive sales leadership responsibilities in the Americas, bring game-changing products and solutions to market, drive growth and transformation while continuing to delight our partners and customers.”

“Extending our regional sales leadership and go-to-market model to the APAC region for our entire business and product portfolio is the next logical step in executing our multi-national expansion strategy and global organizational design plans,” shares Winkler. “The significant operational investments QSC has made internationally in the last three years to improve our responsiveness, increase our competitiveness, and scale our business will now be able to support our Live Sound, Systems and Cinema partners and customers in both EMEA and across the APAC region. It’s a very exciting time at QSC.”

“I’m grateful each day for the commitment and contributions of the entire QSC team, and I’m excited about Anna and Markus’ expanded roles, providing executive leadership for QSC in their respective regions,” adds Pham. “I am confident this next phase in the evolution of our organization will help streamline and simplify our sales coverage model and go-to-market activities, increase overall customer satisfaction, and drive additional focus and continued growth for QSC and our partners.”

