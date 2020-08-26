QSL Market Update, 26/8/2020

In this week's QSL Market Update:
The Brazilian real slippd to 5.60 and the country's fiscal position appears to be spiralling out of control as the government tries to contend with the economic impacts of COVID-19
Specs are still showing a strong appetite to continue buying with a jump in their net long position to 179,000 lots from 152,000
Ethanol parity remains largely unchanged and is still well below sugar at 9.60, so any talk of Brazil switching some of its late season mix across to ethanol looks likely to dissipate
