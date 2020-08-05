QSL Market Update, 5/8/2020

In this week's QSL Market Update:
Sugar traded in one direction over the last week lifting from around 11.50 to a top of 12.80 USc/lb last night (4 August).
Early concerns are circulating about a potential impact to the Brazil 2021 crop with a 50% chance of a La Niña event recently reported in some long range weather outlooks
The EU beet crop's outlook is poor with a struggling sugar beet industry plagued with concerns around the yellow virus
Indian subsidy: There is a lot hinging on what this will be, with some analysts predicting the largest export subsidy the Indian Government has ever handed out
