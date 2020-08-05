Log in
QSL Market Update, 5/8/2020

08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT

In this week's QSL Market Update:

  • Sugar traded in one direction over the last week lifting from around 11.50 to a top of 12.80 USc/lb last night (4 August).
  • Early concerns are circulating about a potential impact to the Brazil 2021 crop with a 50% chance of a La Niña event recently reported in some long range weather outlooks
  • The EU beet crop's outlook is poor with a struggling sugar beet industry plagued with concerns around the yellow virus
  • Indian subsidy: There is a lot hinging on what this will be, with some analysts predicting the largest export subsidy the Indian Government has ever handed out

To read our full QSL Market Update, please click here.

Disclaimer

Queensland Sugar Limited published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:06:04 UTC
