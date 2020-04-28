Log in
QSL Weekly Market Update, 28/4/2020

04/28/2020 | 06:03am EDT

The bullish sugar fundamentals story we saw in February has largely disappeared, with the sugar price outlook appearing to have more downside from here in the short term. At this point, it is hard to see an aggressive recovery in prices any time soon, with a slow and steady crawl higher more probable if and when we see a recovery in oil and ethanol prices.

The Australian Dollar has recovered over the last few weeks, primarily on the back of recent fiscal stimulus packages. Announcements regarding the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Western Australia and Queensland also gave the Aussie a lift yesterday, and the slowing infection rates in other countries has provided some small green shoots of confidence at a macro-economic level.

Please click here to read our full update.

Disclaimer

Queensland Sugar Limited published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 10:02:02 UTC
