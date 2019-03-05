QTbreasthealth : Opens Breast Imaging Center in San Jose

New Center Brings Groundbreaking, Radiation-Free QT Ultrasound Technology to the Region

QTbreasthealth, an innovation-driven, patient-friendly breast imaging center designed to provide women with reliable, radiation-free imaging, has opened a new center in San Jose. The new location, at 2512 Samaritan Court, Suite K, is now open and booking appointments.

Due to popular demand for its groundbreaking quantitative transmission ultrasound technology known as the QTscan™, QTbreasthealth is in steady growth mode. The San Jose location is the fourth center to open in only seven months. Other locations include Walnut Creek and Novato, California and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Additional locations are planned to open around the country throughout 2019.

As with all QTbreasthealth centers, the San Jose location features the new FDA-cleared, radiation-free, 3D ultrasound breast imaging technology that requires no compression and no injections.

Ongoing clinical trials and published research have found the QTscan to be successful in identifying various types of breast tissue, particularly within dense breasts. Because QTscan technology provides unimpeded visibility for women with dense breast tissue, it is a logical next step for women who have had a mammogram, but have been notified that they have dense breasts. More than 50% of women between 40 and 50 have dense breasts, which have less fat and more connective, fibrous and glandular tissue compared to lower-density breast tissue. Because of higher concentration of glandular tissue, women with dense breasts have higher rates of breast cancer.

QTbreasthealth’s goal is to provide technology that enables women to get scanned as often as necessary, with no risk. San Jose was selected as the new location largely due to the region being labeled an “area of concern” by the California Breast Cancer Mapping Project due to significantly higher rates of breast cancer than the majority of the state.

“The QTscan has the clarity to see what other methods can miss, and our centers provide a comfortable, compassionate setting when women need it the most,” said Dotty Bollinger, QTbreasthealth’s Chief Growth Officer. “We’re excited to bring this game-changing technology to the people of San Jose, providing next-generation breast imaging to more women than ever.”

QTbreasthealth offers a spa-like breast imaging experience, complete with soothing scents, comforting robes, and a relaxing imaging scan that some women actually sleep through. Because the QTscan uses no radiation, the exam is available to women of all ages and avoids the frequency limits associated with radiation-based imaging tests. The clear and comprehensive 3D image delivered by the QTscan makes QTbreasthealth an ideal second opinion for breast imaging, providing a more detailed image than mammography or handheld ultrasound.

Women interested in scheduling an appointment can do so conveniently online at QTbreasthealth.com or by calling (408) 217-1352.

About QTbreasthealth:

With three locations in California and one in Michigan, QTbreasthealth, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QT Ultrasound®, is a breast imaging center offering reassurance without radiation. The center’s FDA-cleared QTscan™ provides clarity into existing areas of concern previously identified, in a comfortable and soothing setting, with no radiation compression or injections. The QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner is for use as an ultrasonic imaging system to provide reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient’s breast. The device is not intended to be used as a replacement for screening mammography. For more information on the technology behind the QTscan, please visit QTultrasound.com. For more information on QTbreasthealth or to schedule an appointment, please visit QTbreasthealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005798/en/