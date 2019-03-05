QTbreasthealth : Opens Breast Imaging Center in San Jose

QTbreasthealth,
an innovation-driven, patient-friendly breast imaging center designed to
provide women with reliable, radiation-free imaging, has opened a new
center in San Jose. The new location, at 2512 Samaritan Court, Suite K,
is now open and booking appointments.
Due to popular demand for its groundbreaking quantitative transmission
ultrasound technology known as the QTscan™,
QTbreasthealth is in steady growth mode. The San Jose location is the
fourth center to open in only seven months. Other locations include
Walnut Creek and Novato, California and Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Additional locations are planned to open around the country throughout
2019.
As with all QTbreasthealth centers, the San Jose location features the
new FDA-cleared, radiation-free, 3D ultrasound breast imaging technology
that requires no compression and no injections.
Ongoing clinical trials and published research have found the QTscan to
be successful in identifying various types of breast tissue,
particularly within dense breasts. Because QTscan technology provides
unimpeded visibility for women with dense breast tissue, it is a logical
next step for women who have had a mammogram, but have been notified
that they have dense breasts. More than 50% of women between 40 and 50
have dense breasts, which have less fat and more connective, fibrous and
glandular tissue compared to lower-density breast tissue. Because of
higher concentration of glandular tissue, women with dense breasts have
higher rates of breast cancer.
QTbreasthealth’s goal is to provide technology that enables women to get
scanned as often as necessary, with no risk. San Jose was selected as
the new location largely due to the region being labeled an “area of
concern” by the California Breast Cancer Mapping Project due to
significantly higher rates of breast cancer than the majority of the
state.
“The QTscan has the clarity to see what other methods can miss, and our
centers provide a comfortable, compassionate setting when women need it
the most,” said Dotty Bollinger, QTbreasthealth’s Chief Growth Officer.
“We’re excited to bring this game-changing technology to the people of
San Jose, providing next-generation breast imaging to more women than
ever.”
QTbreasthealth offers a spa-like breast imaging experience, complete
with soothing scents, comforting robes, and a relaxing imaging scan that
some women actually sleep through. Because the QTscan uses no radiation,
the exam is available to women of all ages and avoids the frequency
limits associated with radiation-based imaging tests. The clear and
comprehensive 3D image delivered by the QTscan makes QTbreasthealth an
ideal second opinion for breast imaging, providing a more detailed image
than mammography or handheld ultrasound.
Women interested in scheduling an appointment can do so conveniently
online at QTbreasthealth.com
or by calling (408) 217-1352.
About QTbreasthealth:
With three locations in California and one in Michigan,
QTbreasthealth, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QT
Ultrasound®, is a breast imaging center offering reassurance
without radiation. The center’s FDA-cleared QTscan™ provides
clarity into existing areas of concern previously identified, in a
comfortable and soothing setting, with no radiation compression or
injections. The QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner is for use as an ultrasonic
imaging system to provide reflection-mode and transmission-mode images
of a patient’s breast. The device is not intended to be used as a
replacement for screening mammography. For more information on
the technology behind the QTscan, please visit QTultrasound.com.
For more information on QTbreasthealth or to schedule an appointment,
please visit QTbreasthealth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005798/en/