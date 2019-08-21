Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

QUADPACK Industries : Starting out right - The Quadpack Foundation and Los Primos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

A good start in life should be the right of any young person. Yet in an increasingly complex world, this is sadly not always the case.

Quadpack Foundation, the charitable arm of Quadpack, is particularly concerned with helping disadvantaged children. Although the foundation - and indeed Quadpack itself - has a global reach, it strongly believes in the positive impact of targeted community projects.

As Accounting Manager at Quadpack's Dallas-based, US Distributor East Hill Industries, Casandra Sanders was well aware of Quadpack Foundation's values. She thought them a good fit with Los Primos Dallas, a local, non-profit organization she herself is involved with, and one that is dear to her heart.

The aim of Los Primos (or 'cousins') Dallas is to help low-income Latino youth become college- and career-ready and equip them with life skills. They do this through a programme of mentors, who coach the mentees and often become extended members of their families. 'I never had a mentor,' says Sanders when asked why she decided to become one. 'As a first generation college graduate, I feel I could have been more successful in my early life if I did.'

The Quadpack Foundation donated scholarship funds to sponsor a college education for five of Los Primos Dallas mentees. It is also hosting a summer internship programme at East Hill for three more, offering them invaluable experience in the world of commerce.

Being a small and relatively new, volunteer-run organization, Los Primos Dallas founder Alicia Serrato says support from the local business community is vital. 'Many of our mentors are professionals, but were once immigrants themselves, so have lived the experience of our students. Corporate sponsorship, like that of the Quadpack Foundation, will give us the ability to expand, build on opportunities and help provide them with a better future.'

To find out more about Los Primos Dallas:
losprimosdallas.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNwKm-4IFFI

Disclaimer

QUADPACK Industries SA published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 22:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:18pCRYOPORT : Scientific Innovation is Messy. Cryoport is The Reliable Logistics Provider for the Cell and Gene Therapy Trial Process
PU
06:18pCIELO S A : Material Fact - Approval of Share Buyback Program
PU
06:18pENTERGY : Avoid Falling Prey to the National Utility Scam
PU
06:15pRaise Production Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results and Provides Operations Update
NE
06:13pDON'T BE IN THAT NUMBER : Avoid Falling Prey to the National Utility Scam
PU
06:12pBOEING : US Air Force Selects Boeing for A-10 Thunderbolt II Re-Winging Contract
PR
06:08pINDIGOVISION : 2019 August 22 Transaction in Own Shares
PU
06:08pQUADPACK INDUSTRIES : Starting out right - The Quadpack Foundation and Los Primos
PU
06:03pAIR NEW ZEALAND : announces earnings before taxation of $374 million, maintains final dividend
PU
06:03pTHE MORE THE MERRIER : Kohl's Gives Customers More Toys This Holiday
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RAISE PRODUCTION INC : Raise Production Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results and Provides Operations Update
2Senseonics Publishes Eversense® CGM Real-World Data from First U.S. Users
3QUADPACK INDUSTRIES : Starting out right - The Quadpack Foundation and Los Primos
4ENTERGY CORPORATION : ENTERGY : Avoid Falling Prey to the National Utility Scam
5THE CLOROX COMPANY : CLOROX : New Research Shows Children are More Creative in a Clean Workspace

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group