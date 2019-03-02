Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

QUICKIE® EXPANDS BREADTH OF LINE AT THE INTERNATIONAL HOME + HOUSEWARES SHOW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2019 | 10:01am EST

Chicago, IL, March 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quickie, a full line supplier of indoor and outdoor cleaning products, is represented at the 2019 International Home + Housewares Show in Chicago, IL. The booth will highlight their wide breadth of line with reliable, predictable performance and value-added features.

Quickie’s durable, reliable Push Brooms are offered in two sub-brands, Jobsite® and Bulldozer®, which provide professionals and DIY-ers with all the outdoor broom & brush products needed to get the job done. Quickie offers push brooms with weather-resistant handles made of fiberglass, a non-rusting, non-warping, crack resistant material that has a higher break strength of up to 380 lbs. Quickie is the share leader in the push broom market with a patented Tight Grip® bracket that prevents loose handles and improves durability. Quickie stands by the quality of the products and keeps to strict quality control standards.

In addition to their heavy-duty push brooms, Quickie offers a wide variety of indoor household cleaning tools, in the categories of Mopping, Sweeping, 2-in-1 Brushes, Cloths and Sponges. Many new recent product launches and great everyday cleaning tools will be displayed at the International Home + Housewares Show. The Compact Spin Mop System, Clean Water Spin Mop System, Static Sweep Broom, 2-in-1 Brushes, Long-Lasting Sponges, and wide variety of Microfiber Cloths will all be featured in the booth and available for demonstration.

About Quickie
Quickie® makes expertly engineered and remarkably simple cleaning tools to help you achieve a real clean made easy. Since 1950, we’ve been a leading innovator in mops, brooms, brushes, dusters, scrubbers and more. In addition to the flagship brand, our portfolio also includes Quickie® Bulldozer® with tools uniquely designed for DIY projects and heavier, at-home jobs and Quickie® Jobsite® featuring contractor-grade tools for a professional clean. Headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina, you can find our products anywhere that great cleaning tools are sold.
###

Logan Brown
Phone: 704-617-6536
E-Mail: logan.brown@newellco.com

Quickie Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:37aUK : Blaze at Tesla service centre under control
AQ
10:37aUK : Blaze at Tesla service center under control
AQ
10:28aNEW INDIA ASSURANCE : Govt offers pension for employees of public sector insurance companies
AQ
10:17aICICI BANK : ED Searches at Premises of Chanda Kochhar and Videocon`s Venugopal Dhoot at Mumbai, Aurangabad
AQ
10:17aVIDEOCON INDUSTRIES : Ex-ICICICEOChanda Kochhar, Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoots residences searched by ED in loan fraud case
AQ
10:17aROLANDOS ENTERPRISES PUBLIC : Cheyenne restaurants implicated in Mexican cartel drug money laundering
AQ
10:11aWESTERN UNION : Announces Sale of Speedpay U.S. Domestic Bill Pay Business and New $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program
AQ
10:01aQuickie® expands breadth of line at the international home + housewares show
GL
10:01aRubbermaid® announces cleaning category relaunch and showcases a variety of new home products
GL
10:01aSNC LAVALIN : Growing support for separating roles of justice minister and attorney general
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NEWS CORP : NEWS : Wells Fargo officials enter $240 million settlement over bogus accounts
2KUBOTA CORP : KUBOTA : U.S. companies adapt to 'endless' China tariffs
3AT&T : AT&T : Shapes Up For Entertainment
4RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Lyft's IPO filing shows surging revenue, widening losses
5ENDEAVOR BANK :'s Total Assets Grew 16% in the 4th Quarter

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.