QUICKIE® EXPANDS BREADTH OF LINE AT THE INTERNATIONAL HOME + HOUSEWARES SHOW

Chicago, IL, March 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quickie, a full line supplier of indoor and outdoor cleaning products, is represented at the 2019 International Home + Housewares Show in Chicago, IL. The booth will highlight their wide breadth of line with reliable, predictable performance and value-added features.



Quickie’s durable, reliable Push Brooms are offered in two sub-brands, Jobsite® and Bulldozer®, which provide professionals and DIY-ers with all the outdoor broom & brush products needed to get the job done. Quickie offers push brooms with weather-resistant handles made of fiberglass, a non-rusting, non-warping, crack resistant material that has a higher break strength of up to 380 lbs. Quickie is the share leader in the push broom market with a patented Tight Grip® bracket that prevents loose handles and improves durability. Quickie stands by the quality of the products and keeps to strict quality control standards.



In addition to their heavy-duty push brooms, Quickie offers a wide variety of indoor household cleaning tools, in the categories of Mopping, Sweeping, 2-in-1 Brushes, Cloths and Sponges. Many new recent product launches and great everyday cleaning tools will be displayed at the International Home + Housewares Show. The Compact Spin Mop System, Clean Water Spin Mop System, Static Sweep Broom, 2-in-1 Brushes, Long-Lasting Sponges, and wide variety of Microfiber Cloths will all be featured in the booth and available for demonstration.



About Quickie

Quickie® makes expertly engineered and remarkably simple cleaning tools to help you achieve a real clean made easy. Since 1950, we’ve been a leading innovator in mops, brooms, brushes, dusters, scrubbers and more. In addition to the flagship brand, our portfolio also includes Quickie® Bulldozer® with tools uniquely designed for DIY projects and heavier, at-home jobs and Quickie® Jobsite® featuring contractor-grade tools for a professional clean. Headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina, you can find our products anywhere that great cleaning tools are sold.

