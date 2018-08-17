QUIZ : Amendment to approval of dividend at AGM

QUIZ plc

('QUIZ' or the 'Company')

Amendment to approval of dividend at annual general meeting

QUIZ (AIM: QUIZ), the omni-channel fast fashion brand, announced in its Preliminary results on 5 June 2018, and in its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2018, that it intends to pay a dividend of 0.8 pence per share in respect of second half of FY 2018 as a 'final' dividend, subject to shareholder approval at the Company's annual general meeting ('AGM') to be held on 5 September 2018.

Due to an administrative error the resolution to approve the dividend was not included in the notice of AGM and, accordingly, the Company will instead pay the 0.8 pence per share dividend as an 'interim' dividend, which will not require shareholder approval at the AGM.

QUIZ confirms that the quantum and the dividend timetable remain unchanged, and that 0.8 pence per share will be paid on or around 14 September 2018 to shareholders on the register on 17 August 2018.

Enquiries:

