QUIZ : Amendment to approval of dividend at AGM

08/17/2018 | 08:11am CEST

QUIZ plc

('QUIZ' or the 'Company')

Amendment to approval of dividend at annual general meeting

QUIZ (AIM: QUIZ), the omni-channel fast fashion brand, announced in its Preliminary results on 5 June 2018, and in its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2018, that it intends to pay a dividend of 0.8 pence per share in respect of second half of FY 2018 as a 'final' dividend, subject to shareholder approval at the Company's annual general meeting ('AGM') to be held on 5 September 2018.

Due to an administrative error the resolution to approve the dividend was not included in the notice of AGM and, accordingly, the Company will instead pay the 0.8 pence per share dividend as an 'interim' dividend, which will not require shareholder approval at the AGM.

QUIZ confirms that the quantum and the dividend timetable remain unchanged, and that 0.8 pence per share will be paid on or around 14 September 2018 to shareholders on the register on 17 August 2018.

Enquiries:

QUIZ plc

Via Hudson Sandler

Tarak Ramzan, Chief Executive Officer

Gerry Sweeney, Chief Financial Officer

Sheraz Ramzan, Chief Commercial Officer

Panmure Gordon

(Nominated Adviser and Sole Broker)

Ben Thorne / Alina Vaskina / Atholl Tweedie (Corporate Finance)

Erik Anderson (Corporate Broking)

+44 (0) 207 886 2500

Hudson Sandler LLP (Public Relations)

+44 (0) 207 796 4133

Alex Brennan / Sophie Lister / Nelly Akpaka

quiz@hudsonsandler.com

About QUIZ:

QUIZ is an omni-channel fast fashion brand, specialising in occasion wear and dressy casual wear.

QUIZ delivers a distinct proposition that empowers its fashion forward customers to stand out from the crowd.

QUIZ's buying and design teams constantly develop its own product lines, ensuring the latest glamorous looks at value prices. This fast, flexible supply chain, together with the winning formula of style, quality, value and speed-to-market has enabled QUIZ to grow rapidly into an international brand with more than 300 standalone stores, concessions, franchise stores, wholesale partners and international online partners in 20 countries. The Group currently operates 71 standalone stores and 147 concessions in the UK.

QUIZ operates through an omni-channel, fast fashion business model, which encompasses online sales, standalone stores, concessions, international franchises and wholesale arrangements.

To download images please visit: http://www.quizgroup.co.uk/media-download-centre/

For further information:

https://www.quizclothing.co.uk/

http://www.quizgroup.co.uk/

Disclaimer

QUIZ plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 06:10:05 UTC
