QUIZ : OPENS NEW STORE AT THE LIBERTY, ROMFORD

QUIZ, the omni-channel fast-fashion brand, has opened a new store at The Liberty Shopping Centre, Romford, the 110-unit pre-eminent shopping and lifestyle centre located in the heart of the town.

QUIZ is renowned for its dressy casual wear, glamorous eveningwear and accessories, all of which follow the latest catwalk and fast fashion trends that empower fashion forward customers to stand out from the crowd.

The new store will be based in Unit F7, a 357 m2 (3,849 sq. ft.) space comprising a 205 m2 (2,206 sq.ft) Ground Floor and 152m2 (1,643 sq.ft) First Floor. The unit was formerly occupied by New Look Menswear, in the centre's East Mall and is adjacent to Three and Smiggle.

The Liberty Shopping Centre, Romford is home to popular high street retailers such as H&M, Next, Boots, WH Smith, River Island, Topshop/Topman with SuperDry, Virgin Media and Footlocker also among the extensive line-up.

Omar Aziz, Retail Operations Director, commented: 'We're are pleased to announce the opening of our new store in Romford. We're excited to bring the QUIZ brand and fashion forward collections to new and existing customers, as well as create jobs within the community!'

Ronan Rooney, Head of Commercial Property for Cosgrave Property Group, owners of The Liberty Romford, said: 'We are delighted to have attracted QUIZ to The Liberty. We believe they are an ideal fit, not only for the centre, but for Romford town centre. Their arrival emphasizes just how important our centre is in the retail landscape. The attraction to major retailers remains strong because of our heart-of-town location in a community with a substantial regional draw.'