Qapital : Appoints Beth Gilson Head of Finance

Qapital, a goals-based financial app that allows you to plan for your future without compromising your present, has announced the appointment of Beth Gilson as Senior Vice President and Head of Finance. A banking industry veteran, Beth will serve as Qapital’s senior financial officer and strategist. In this role, she will be responsible for enhancing Qapital’s financial infrastructure, implementing financial processes and capital markets activities.

“Beth brings extensive domain knowledge and a fantastic track record of success working with emerging fintech companies across the globe. Her experience includes a number of ground-breaking events where she played a major role in establishing businesses, driving loan origination volume, improving efficiencies and securing funding for newly established organizations,” said George Friedman, Co-founder and CEO for Qapital. “I am thrilled and pleased to welcome such an accomplished senior finance executive to Qapital.”

Bringing more than 25 years of experience, Beth joins Qapital from Varo Money, a digital banking start-up backed by Warburg Pincus, where she served as VP and Head of Finance. Varo Money is the first fintech company to be granted preliminary approval for a national bank charter. While there, she drafted the business and capital plans supporting the charter application. Prior to Varo Money, Ms. Gilson built and led a Deutsche Bank affiliated loan servicing and asset management company, serving as COO and CFO. Her responsibilities included finance, capital markets, accounting and compliance, information technology, human resources and investor reporting.

Previously, Beth spent fifteen years in investment banking working for Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers in senior product and origination roles involving transactions aggregating over $10 billion.

“I’m honored to be joining Qapital, a company I admire for what they are doing for the financial industry,” said Beth Gilson, SVP and Head of Finance for Qapital. “I believe Qapital’s purpose is deeply compelling and innovative, and I’m excited to help the company execute its plan and continue to grow.”

About Qapital

Qapital is a new kind of banking experience that empowers people to maximize their happiness by saving, spending and investing with their goals in mind. With 1.3 million members, Qapital blends behavioral economics with technology, providing people with the tools they need to make managing money easy and fun. Recognized as a pioneer in fintech, Qapital was awarded “Most Innovative App of the Year, 2017” by Google, included by Fast Company on the list of “The 25 Best New Apps of 2018”, listed by CNET Download as one of the best money-saving apps to help stay within a budget in 2019, included by Digital Trends on their list of the “15 Best New Year’s Resolution Apps”, included by PCMag on the list of “The 100 Best iPhone Apps for 2019”, and included by Tom’s Guide on the list of “Best Budgeting and Personal Finance Apps of 2019”. For more information, visit https://www.qapital.com.

