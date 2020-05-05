Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Qatar Airways planning substantial job cuts -company notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 04:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Seats and screens are seen in the economy class cabin of Qatar Airways new Boeing 787 Dreamliner are seen after it arrived on it's inaugural flight to Heathrow Airport, west London

By Alexander Cornwell

Qatar Airways is planning to cut a significant number of jobs because travel has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, and told cabin crew to prepare for redundancies, according to a company notice seen by Reuters.

The state-owned airline, one of few global carriers still operating scheduled services, said in March it was burning through its cash reserves and would eventually seek government aid.

"We have to face a new reality, where many borders are closed, rendering many of our destinations closed and aircraft grounded as a result, with no foreseeable outlook for immediate, positive change," Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker said in the notice to cabin crew.

"The truth is, we simply cannot sustain the current numbers and we need to make a substantial number of jobs redundant - inclusive of Cabin Crew." 

A Qatar Airways spokesman confirmed a number of roles were being made redundant due to the impact of COVID-19.

"The unparalleled impact on our industry has caused significant challenges for all airlines and we must act decisively to protect the future of our business," the spokesman told Reuters.

Neither the notice or the spokesman said how many jobs would be cut.

A Qatar Airways spokesman had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters outside of normal business hours on Tuesday.

Affected employees would be paid their contractual dues and any owed overtime, the notice said, and those who are not able to immediately return to their home countries would be provided with housing and a living allowance until such a return was possible.

The airline said last month some staff would have their wages halved for at least three months though would be later paid back.

Qatar Airways Group, which counts the airline among its assets, had 46,684 employees at the end of its last reported financial year in March 2019.

Rivals Emirates and Etihad Airways have temporarily slashed wages as they try to weather the crisis, while budget carrier Air Arabia earlier on Tuesday said it had laid off 57 employees.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Chris Reese, Grant McCool and David Gregorio)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:38pDisney takes $1.4 billion hit from coronavirus as parks, theaters close
RE
09:37pAirbnb cuts 1,900 jobs as coronavirus hits home rentals
RE
09:37pOil surge lifts global stocks out of three-day losing streak
RE
09:35pOccidental posts loss on $1.4 billion charges, cuts budget again
RE
09:34pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF ESTONIA : The first results of a cross-sectional study conducted by the University of Tartu were presented to the Government Committee tasked with resolving the situation caused by the coronavirus
PU
09:30pQatar Airways planning substantial job cuts -company notice
RE
09:29pRUNNING A CSA : Advice for Farmers, by Farmers
PU
09:29pCapital One's North America, UK offices to stay closed until September - memo
RE
09:26pWalt Disney misses quarterly profit estimates
RE
09:25pWall Street rises as lockdowns ease, healthcare shares jump
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2BARCLAYS PLC : Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule
3BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : Press release 1Q20 results
4CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend steady in 'exceptional circumstances'
5BMW AG : UK new car sales plunge 97% to lowest level since 1946

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group