Qatar Airways signs $850 million financing deal with Standard Chartered

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
S'abonner
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Strategies
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Guides thématiques
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
>
All News
News : Economy & Forex
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies / Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Economic Events
Press releases
Qatar Airways signs $850 million financing deal with Standard Chartered
0
04/14/2020 | 11:06am EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Qatar Airways and Standard Chartered have signed an $850 million financing deal for seven Boeing 787-9 aircraft, a statement from the Qatari airline said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Jan Harvey)
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:17a
Sex toy sales take off amid Colombia's coronavirus quarantine
RE
11:16a
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16a
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16a
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:13a
J.C. PENNEY TO HIRE ADVISORS AS IT MULLS DEBT MANAGEMENT OPTIONS
: Bloomberg News
RE
11:12a
J.C. Penney to hire advisors as it mulls debt management options - Bloomberg News
RE
11:06a
Qatar Airways signs $850 million financing deal with Standard Chartered
RE
11:06a
World Economy Is Almost Certainly in Recession -- Update
DJ
11:01a
Coronavirus 'Great Lockdown' will shrink global economy by 3% in 2020 - IMF
RE
11:01a
Main Swedish Intersport franchisee seeks court-led restructuring
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
: NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : shares plummet as survival depends on rescue plan
2
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
: U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
3
XIAOMI CORPORATION
: APPLE SHIPPED 2.5 MILLION IPHONES IN CHINA IN MARCH FOLLOWING VIRUS SLUMP: government dat..
4
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
: BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Tobacco giant BAT slides on report of U.S. criminal ..
5
ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG
: ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG:announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 201..
More news
HOT NEWS
TESLA, INC.
+12.65%
TESLA : Credit Suisse Upgrades to Neutral
AMAZON.COM, INC.
+3.99%
Amazon com : Correction to Keywords column on how Amazon has fared amid social distancing
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
+5.01%
Johnson & Johnson : Profit Rises on Higher Consumer-Products Sales
DELIVERY HERO SE
+5.85%
DELIVERY HERO : Receives a Buy rating from Kepler Chevreux
CHARGEURS
+18.84%
Chargeurs : New protective equipment activity to help offset Coronavirus impact
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.CO.
+4.77%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Video
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group
Slave