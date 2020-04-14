Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Qatar Airways signs $850 million financing deal with Standard Chartered

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 11:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 airplane is pictured at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome

Qatar Airways and Standard Chartered have signed an $850 million financing deal for seven Boeing 787-9 aircraft, a statement from the Qatari airline said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:17aSex toy sales take off amid Colombia's coronavirus quarantine
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:13aJ.C. PENNEY TO HIRE ADVISORS AS IT MULLS DEBT MANAGEMENT OPTIONS : Bloomberg News
RE
11:12aJ.C. Penney to hire advisors as it mulls debt management options - Bloomberg News
RE
11:06aQatar Airways signs $850 million financing deal with Standard Chartered
RE
11:06aWorld Economy Is Almost Certainly in Recession -- Update
DJ
11:01aCoronavirus 'Great Lockdown' will shrink global economy by 3% in 2020 - IMF
RE
11:01aMain Swedish Intersport franchisee seeks court-led restructuring
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : shares plummet as survival depends on rescue plan
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
3XIAOMI CORPORATION : APPLE SHIPPED 2.5 MILLION IPHONES IN CHINA IN MARCH FOLLOWING VIRUS SLUMP: government dat..
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Tobacco giant BAT slides on report of U.S. criminal ..
5ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG:announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 201..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group