Qatar Central Bank : Best Central Bank Governors in the World

HE Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) Sheikh Abdullah bin Saoud Al-Thani is among the best central bank governors in the world for 2019, according to the Central Banker Report Cards, published annually by the Global Finance magazine.

HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Saoud Al-Thani earned an 'A-' grade by the Global Finance, ahead of a number of regional and international central bank governors.

HE the Governor of Qatar Central Bank was presented with the Best Governor Award at the annual ceremony of the Global Finance magazine, held as part of the meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington, DC.

The Global Finance magazine has published an annual assessment of the best central bank governors in over 94 countries since 1994. Its assessment is based on several criteria, including success in controlling inflation, achieving stability and economic growth targets, as well as national currency stability and interest rate management.