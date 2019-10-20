Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Qatar Central Bank : Best Central Bank Governors in the World

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 08:26am EDT

HE Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) Sheikh Abdullah bin Saoud Al-Thani is among the best central bank governors in the world for 2019, according to the Central Banker Report Cards, published annually by the Global Finance magazine.

HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Saoud Al-Thani earned an 'A-' grade by the Global Finance, ahead of a number of regional and international central bank governors.

HE the Governor of Qatar Central Bank was presented with the Best Governor Award at the annual ceremony of the Global Finance magazine, held as part of the meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington, DC.

The Global Finance magazine has published an annual assessment of the best central bank governors in over 94 countries since 1994. Its assessment is based on several criteria, including success in controlling inflation, achieving stability and economic growth targets, as well as national currency stability and interest rate management.

Disclaimer

Qatar Central Bank published this content on 20 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 12:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:26aQATAR CENTRAL BANK : Best Central Bank Governors in the World
PU
08:14aINDIA SEES OPPORTUNITY IN TRADE FIGHT : Luring Big Companies From China
DJ
07:53aShell Egypt to sell assets in Western Desert
RE
07:10aLong-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
RE
06:38aBoeing board to meet in Texas as scrutiny intensifies - sources
RE
06:18aChina's Xiaomi says plans to launch more than 10 5G phones next year
RE
06:12aIndonesian president pledges to improve human resources, job creation
RE
06:11aKey challenges for Indonesia's Widodo in second term
RE
06:06aQATAR CENTRAL BANK : Central Bank Governor Presents Development of Financial Sector in Qatar
PU
05:12aECB's Vasle urges fiscal policy action to boost economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TURKIYE HALK BANKASI A.S. : TURKIYE HALK BANKASI : Turkey says nothing will come of Halkbank case if law in U...
2RADICI PIETRO INDUSTRIES & BRANDS S P A : 21.10.2019 – Radici-P.IB roadshow presentation
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : QANTAS AIRWAYS : tests world's longest commercial flight from New York to Sydney
4TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : nomination committee proposes Lars-Johan Jarnheimer to be appointed Chair of the Board
5SHANGHAI FUDAN-ZHANGJIANG BIO-PHARMA : SHANGHAI FUDAN ZHANGJIANG BIO PHARMACEUTICAL : ANNOUNCEMENT ON SUSPENSI..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group