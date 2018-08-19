Qatar Central Bank : Central Bank of Republic of Turkey Sign Currency Swap Agreement

Doha, 17 August 2018 Qatar Central Bank (QCB), and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) signed a Currency Swap Agreement to promote bilateral cooperation between the two central banks by establishing a two-way currency exchange line.

The signing ceremony was held at the Qatar Central Bank headquarters.

The agreement was signed by HE Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud Al-Thani and HE Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey Murat Cetinkaya.

The swap would facilitate exchange of trade between the two countries while providing liquidity and support for financial stability.

A number of officials from both sides attended the signing ceremony.​