Qatar raises minimum wage, lifts curbs on changing jobs

DUBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Qatar announced changes to its
labour laws on Sunday, raising the minimum wage by 25 percent to
1,000 riyals ($275) a month and scrapping a requirement for
workers to get permission from their employers to change jobs.
They are the latest in a series of labour reforms by the
2022 FIFA World Cup host which in the lead up to the tournament
has faced accusations that migrant workers are exploited.
The new minimum wage, which comes into effect in six months
and is 250 riyals more a month than the old one, is
non-discriminatory and applies to all workers.
Companies must also provide accommodation and food or a
combined monthly stipend of 800 riyals.
The removal of employer permission to change jobs is
effective immediately.
“This is a huge step towards our labour reforms," labour
ministry assistant undersecretary Mohammed Hassan al-Obaidly
told Reuters.
“These reforms are in the best interest of Qatar, its guest
workers and employers."
Companies who do not pay wages or provide adequate
accommodation will face harsher penalties under the new reforms,
the labour ministry said.
The United Nation's labour agency hailed the changes, which
it said were significant and gave workers more freedom and
protection, and employers more choice.
Qatar would be the first in the region with a
non-discriminatory minimum wage and the "kafala" system was
effectively dismantled now that employees would no longer need
permission to change jobs, it said.
The “kafala” sponsorship system is common in Gulf states,
where foreign worker visas are linked to the employer.
Qatar, a country of around 2.7 million people, has only
300,000 citizens of its own.
Amnesty International said the changes were a significant
step in the right direction but that the minimum wage remained
relatively low and should be increased.
"Today’s reforms are a positive step, but there is much
still to do,” said Amnesty's Head of Economic and Social
Justice, Stephen Cockburn.
Fellow Gulf Arab state the United Arab Emirates on Sunday
said it had made changes to its labour law that granted private
sector workers paid paternity leave.
It said it was the first Arab country to make such a move.
($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals)
