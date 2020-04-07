Qatar to Tap Debt Markets in Test of Persian-Gulf Demand

By Rory Jones in Dubai and Avantika Chilkoti in London

Qatar began marketing U.S. dollar-denominated bonds on Tuesday, the first Persian Gulf state to tap the debt markets since the twin headwinds of a coronavirus pandemic and collapse in oil prices tightened budgets across the region.

The Qatari sale, expected to raise billions of dollars, is likely to act as a litmus test for demand among investors for further bonds from Saudi Arabia and other oil-exporting Gulf states.

Most of these Gulf countries have sought to diversify their economies away from oil in recent years, but still depend on crude sales to fund their budgets for now. They are expected to issue billions of dollars of debt to help fund spending predicated on higher oil prices, bankers say.

Saudi Arabia last month launched an oil-price war with Russia, causing a collapse in prices and driving up Gulf states' cost of borrowing. Expenditure also is expected to increase as governments roll out stimulus measures to support economies that are under lockdown to stem the spread of the virus.

"If Qatar gets it done, I'm telling you right now that this is a significant tailwind for the region," said Meno Stroemer, fund manager at Switzerland-based Fisch Asset Management.

The group of nations known as the Gulf Cooperation Council, or GCC, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait have become some of the biggest issuers of sovereign debt globally over the past five years since the previous oil-price crash in 2014. That has raised concerns about whether Gulf states can service growing debts and prompted some investors to bet against the bonds.

Qatar "can definitely issue but the question is how much discount they have to offer," said Peter Kisler, portfolio manager at North Asset Management, who has put in an order for the Qatari sovereign bonds.

Saudi Arabia last month said it would tap capital markets to help fund a stimulus package prompted by the lockdown of the country over the coronavirus. As a result, King Salman has approved raising a self-imposed limit of debt to gross domestic product from 30% to 50%. The U.A.E., Bahrain and Oman have all launched stimulus packages in response to the coronavirus and are likely to issue bonds this year.

A successful Qatar issuance would likely suck up some demand ahead of a possible sale by Saudi Arabia, Doha's Gulf rival that has politically and economically isolated the smaller state since 2017. The kingdom has been accused of using the capital markets as a tool in its diplomatic standoff, rushing out an $11 billion bond sale in April 2018 as Qatar also was courting investors. Riyadh has said it raised bonds for its budget requirements.

Despite the Saudi sale, Qatar two days later sold $12 billion worth of bonds. Qatar is currently offering U.S. dollar-denominated bonds in tranches of five, 10, and 30 years and demand is likely to depend on pricing, investors said. Initial guidance of 335 basis points over U.S. Treasurys for the 5-year tranche and 340 basis points for the 10-year are roughly 70 basis points higher than bonds of similar maturities already in the market, according to investors.

Qatar didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the bond sale.

Since oil prices collapsed last month, yields of Qatari and Saudi bonds maturing in 2029 have widened from roughly 100 basis points above U.S. Treasurys to nearly three times that level, according to investors.

The Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, is expected to convene a virtual meeting Thursday with other oil-producing nations including Russia, aiming to negotiate a truce in a Saudi-Russia fight for market share. That feud has helped contribute to a 70% drop in oil prices since early March.

Bond investors said Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states might wait to see whether a deal is reached that pushes up oil prices before launching debt issuance, hoping to get a better deal.

"They will all tap the market at some point," said Zeina Rizk, executive director at Arqaam Capital in Dubai. "Some might wait till the oil feud gets resolved. Qatar is probably taking the first-mover advantage."

