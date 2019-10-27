Log in
Qatargas Operating : Laffan Refinery 1 marks 10 years of operation without Lost Time Incident

10/27/2019 | 10:42am EDT

Qatargas Operating Company Limited 'Qatargas' has successfully managed to operate Laffan Refinery 1 (LR1) with zero Lost Time Injury (LTI) case for 10 years since started production in 2009.

The refinery processes condensate, an associated product to natural gas production that is refined into a number of high-quality products which can be used as lower emission fuels and feedstock for petrochemical production. All products are hydro-treated to reduce the content of sulphur, meeting the most stringent quality standards (Euro V).

This is a significant achievement and proves dedication of all staff involved, including long and short-term contractors, to meet Qatargas standard of the highest safety performance. This milestone underscores Qatargas' commitment to creating and sustaining an Incident and Injury Free (IIF) culture across all its LNG and associated facilities.

Commenting on this achievement, Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, Qatargas Chief Executive Officer, said: 'This world-class achievement is testament to the dedication and focus of our employees and contractors in operating Qatargas' assets safely, efficiently and reliably.'

The refinery has a proc essing capacity of 160,600 barrels per stream day (bpsd), and a production capacity of 81,000 bpsd of naphtha, 61,600 bpsd of kerojet, 24,000 bpsd of gasoil, and 935 Ton Per Day (TPD) of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

LR1 shareholders are: Qatar Petroleum (51%), Total (10%), ExxonMobil (10%), Cosmo (10%), Idemitsu (10%), Mitsui (4.5%) and Marubeni (4.5%).

It is also worth mentioning that LR1 has successfully completed its first 34-days turnaround in 2014 with zero injury.

​​At Qatargas, the World's Premier LNG Company, safety is a core value shared by employees and contractors alike. The Company's management has spared no effort in providing systems, tools and environment to reinforce the importance of safety. In addition, strong leadership and compliance with the Qatargas Life Saving Rules make such accomplishments possible.

Disclaimer

Qatargas Operating Company Limited published this content on 27 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 14:41:00 UTC
