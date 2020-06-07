Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Qatargas Operating : Qatar Petroleum Signs Largest Shipbuilding Agreement In History

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/07/2020 | 04:16am EDT

Qatar Petroleum entered into three agreements to reserve LNG ship construction capacity in the Republic of Korea to be utilized for Qatar Petroleum's future LNG carrier fleet requirements, including those for the ongoing expansion projects in the North Field and in the United States.

Under the agreements, the 'Big 3' Korean shipyards - Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) - will reserve a major portion of their LNG ship construction capacity for Qatar Petroleum through the year 2027.

The agreements were signed by His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum in a virtual signing ceremony attended by His Excellency Mr. Sung Yun-mo, the Minister of Trade, Industry & Energy of the Republic of Korea. Also attending were Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Al Thani, CEO of Qatargas, the CEOs of the Korean shipyards, senior representatives from Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry & Energy, as well as executives from Qatar Petroleum, Qatargas, and the three Korean shipyards.

Speaking during the virtual signing ceremony, His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi said, 'The signing of today's agreements with the three esteemed Korean companies reflects our commitment to the North Field expansion projects, even during these extraordinary times. As I have previously stated, we are moving full steam ahead with the North Field expansion projects to raise Qatar's LNG production capacity from 77 million today to 126 million tons per annum by 2027 to ensure the reliable supply of additional clean energy to the world at a time when investments to meet these requirements are most needed. These agreements will ensure our ability to meet our future LNG fleet requirements to support our expanding LNG production capacity and long-term fleet replacement requirements.'

His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi added, 'With the conclusion of these milestones agreements, we have everything in place to commence the largest LNG shipbuilding program in history. We have secured approximately 60% of the global LNG shipbuilding capacity through 2027 to cater for our LNG carrier fleet requirements in the next 7-8 years, which could reach 100+ new vessels with a program value in excess of 70 billion Qatari Riyals.'

The new LNG vessels will be equipped with the latest generation slow speed dual fuel engines, utilizing LNG as a fuel. This will ensure the most efficient performance and compliance with the latest global emission and environmental regulations.

Qatar Petroleum's LNG carrier fleet program is the largest of its kind in the history of the LNG industry, and will play a pivotal role in meeting the shipping requirements of Qatar Petroleum's local and international LNG projects, as well as replacing part of Qatar's existing LNG fleet.​

Disclaimer

Qatargas Operating Company Limited published this content on 07 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2020 08:15:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:36aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : Opening address to the 179th Meeting of the OPEC Conference
PU
05:25aEmirates, Etihad extend temporary salary cuts to September
RE
05:23aEgypt shares jump after IMF agreement announced
RE
04:47aMalaysia to reopen most economic activity with virus outbreak 'under control'
RE
04:16aQATARGAS OPERATING : Qatar Petroleum Signs Largest Shipbuilding Agreement In History
PU
04:11aCHINA EXPORTS PROTECTIVE MATERIALS TO 200 COUNTRIES, REGIONS : white paper
PU
03:40aChina May exports slip back into contraction, imports worst in 4 years
RE
03:34aProduction at Libya's Sharara oilfield restarts, engineers say
RE
03:26aChina's forex reserves expand in May
PU
03:26aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China central SOEs to cut rents for small businesses
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : approached Gilead about potential merger - Bloomberg News
2Jaguar Land Rover raises $705 million loan from Chinese banks
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns it could face reprisals in China if UK bans Huawei equipment - Telegraph
4ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : Rosneft says no change to dividend policy despite lower state stake
5VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Australia extends support to airlines for domestic flights

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group