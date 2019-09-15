Qatargas Operating : Qatar Petroleum issues EPC tender for liquid products storage and loading facilities of the North Field Expansion Project

Qatar Petroleum issued 'Invitation to Tender' packages for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of additional liquid products storage and loading facilities and Mono-Ethylene Glycol (MEG) storage and distribution facilities, which will be located in Ras Laffan Industrial City and will be part of the North Field Expansion (NFE) Project.



New facilities covered under this tender include a new propane storage tank, vapor recovery compressors for propane and butane tank refrigeration, a plant condensate storage tank, a MEG storage tank and distribution system, a new liquid products export berth and liquid product lines from the main NFE plant location to the liquid products storage area.



Commenting on the announcement, His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President & CEO of Qatar Petroleum said, 'The release of this tender package reflects the continuing progress Qatar Petroleum is making on the expansion of our LNG production capacity. With the volume of associated liquid products the NFE project will generate from offshore production and onshore gas processing, it was necessary to expand our existing storage and loading facilities. The unique approach in our contracting strategy for the multiple EPC packages allows us to match the execution expertise in the EPC contracting community to this specific scope of work.'



The NFE Project involves the addition of four mega LNG trains as part of Qatar Petroleum's plans to expand the State of Qatar's LNG production from 77 million to 110 million tons per annum by 2024.



Qatargas is entrusted with executing this mega-project on behalf of Qatar Petroleum. As the World's Premier LNG Company, Qatargas has an established history in delivering such major projects and in operating various onshore and offshore facilities in the North Field with a high degree of reliability and operational excellence. ​

