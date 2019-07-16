Qatargas Operating : delivers 3000th LNG cargo to Japan

​Qatargas, the World's PremierLNG Company, today announced a historic milestone as it successfully delivered the 3,000thLiquefied Natural Gas (LNG) cargo to Japan since the first ever Qatari shipment was delivered to Kawagoe LNG Receiving Terminal on 10thJanuary 1997.

Commenting on this historic achievement, His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, President & CEO of Qatar Petroleum, and Chairman of Qatargas Board of Directors, said: 'We are delighted to celebrate the 3000thLNG delivery to Japan. This significant milestone comes over two decades following the first delivery to our foundation customer in Japan. Qatar, as the largest LNG producer in the world, is committed to delivering LNG safely and reliably to our customers across the globe.'

His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi added: 'Qatargas' commitment to serving Japan's energy needs has never been stronger. We are focused on boosting future cooperation with Japan, and building even stronger relations with our Japanese customers and friends.'

​Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer of Qatargas, said: 'Utilizing our flexible and reliable operations, we celebrate the uninterrupted supply of this 3000thLNG cargo to Japan, which is a major milestone reflecting the relationship between Qatargas and our esteemed Japanese customers. This delivery demonstrates Qatargas' commitment to continue providing Japan, and all of our customers around the globe, with a safe and reliable source of clean energy.'

The 3000thLNG cargo, which was transported onboard 'Al Jasra', a conventional LNG vessel with a capacity of 135,000 cubic metres, was delivered to JERA, a joint venture between Chubu Electric and Tokyo Electric. The cargo was delivered to the Kawagoe LNG Receiving Terminal, owned and operated by JERA.

Qatargas has term contracts to supply LNG with many of the key Japanese buyers including JERA, Tohoku Electric, Kansai Electric, Chugoku Electric, Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas, Toho Gas and Shizuoka Gas. Apart from these term contracts, Qatargas also delivers a significant amount of Japan's spot LNG requirements.​​