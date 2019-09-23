Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Qatargas Operating : delivers first Q-Flex LNG cargo to Petrobangla

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 05:12am EDT

Qatargas Operating Company Limited (Qatargas) has delivered the first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on a Q-Flex vessel to the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) named 'EXCELLENCE' and known as Moheshkali LNG Terminal (MLNG), located offshore Bangladesh. The cargo, aboard Qatargas-chartered 'Al Thumama', was loaded at Ras Laffan on 4th September and delivered to MLNG on 20th September 2019.

This is the first commercial open water ship-to-ship transfer involving a Q-Flex vessel. MLNG is a project jointly developed by Excelerate Energy and the Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) on a build, own and operate basis. The FSRU 'EXCELLENCE' is under a 15 year charter deal to Petrobangla and carried the inaugural LNG cargo from Qatar in April 2018.

​'Al Thumama' is a Q-Flex class LNG vessel with an overall cargo carrying capacity of 216,000 cubic meters.

​​The deliveries to Petrobangla are made under a long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) signed in September 2017 between Qatargas and Petrobangla to supply up to 2.5 Million tons of LNG per annum for 15 years.

Disclaimer

Qatargas Operating Company Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 09:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:29aOil edges further above $64 on doubts over Saudi supply
RE
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:12a'Nightmare, nightmare' - tourists stranded after Thomas Cook collapses
RE
10:12aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : State councilor heads to Russia for Tsentr-2019 military drills
PU
10:12aQATARGAS OPERATING : delivers first Q-Flex LNG cargo to Petrobangla
PU
10:09aGlobal stocks fall as PMI surveys disappoint, oil gains more than 1%
RE
10:02aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Invitation to bid by auction - Reopening of Federal Treasury notes
PU
10:01aUK households' financial worries hit five-year high - IHS Markit
RE
09:59aFrench glassware maker Verallia kicks off Paris listing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, leaving hundreds of thousands stranded
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3Stocks fall as PMI surveys disappoint, oil gains more than 1%
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Lessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook
5THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : Key dates in the history of tour company Thomas Cook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group