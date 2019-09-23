Qatargas Operating : delivers first Q-Flex LNG cargo to Petrobangla

Qatargas Operating Company Limited (Qatargas) has delivered the first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on a Q-Flex vessel to the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) named 'EXCELLENCE' and known as Moheshkali LNG Terminal (MLNG), located offshore Bangladesh. The cargo, aboard Qatargas-chartered 'Al Thumama', was loaded at Ras Laffan on 4th September and delivered to MLNG on 20th September 2019.
This is the first commercial open water ship-to-ship transfer involving a Q-Flex vessel. MLNG is a project jointly developed by Excelerate Energy and the Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) on a build, own and operate basis. The FSRU 'EXCELLENCE' is under a 15 year charter deal to Petrobangla and carried the inaugural LNG cargo from Qatar in April 2018.
'Al Thumama' is a Q-Flex class LNG vessel with an overall cargo carrying capacity of 216,000 cubic meters.
The deliveries to Petrobangla are made under a long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) signed in September 2017 between Qatargas and Petrobangla to supply up to 2.5 Million tons of LNG per annum for 15 years.
Disclaimer
Qatargas Operating Company Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 09:11:01 UTC