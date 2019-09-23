Qatargas Operating : delivers first Q-Flex LNG cargo to Petrobangla

Qatargas Operating Company Limited (Qatargas) has delivered the first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on a Q-Flex vessel to the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) named 'EXCELLENCE' and known as Moheshkali LNG Terminal (MLNG), located offshore Bangladesh. The cargo, aboard Qatargas-chartered 'Al Thumama', was loaded at Ras Laffan on 4th September and delivered to MLNG on 20th September 2019.

This is the first commercial open water ship-to-ship transfer involving a Q-Flex vessel. MLNG is a project jointly developed by Excelerate Energy and the Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) on a build, own and operate basis. The FSRU 'EXCELLENCE' is under a 15 year charter deal to Petrobangla and carried the inaugural LNG cargo from Qatar in April 2018.



​'Al Thumama' is a Q-Flex class LNG vessel with an overall cargo carrying capacity of 216,000 cubic meters.



​​The deliveries to Petrobangla are made under a long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) signed in September 2017 between Qatargas and Petrobangla to supply up to 2.5 Million tons of LNG per annum for 15 years.

