Qatargas Operating : recognises long serving employees

​​​Qatargas Operating Company Limited (Qatargas) has recently recognised 1,203 employees at its annual Long Service Award ceremony. The Long Service Award recognises employees for their continuous years of service to the Company.

Commenting on the Long Service Awards, Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer, Qatargas, said: 'This award is a reflection of your hard work, dedication, professionalism and contribution to the success of the company over many years, all of which has been instrumental in making Qatargas what it is today - the World's Premier LNG Company.'

Qatargas has a well-structured programme to train, recognise, acknowledge and reward the accomplishments of its employees. Attracting, developing, motivating and retaining ahighcaliber, diverse workforce forms the basis of the Company's human capital strategy.

Qatargas uses its diverse workforce, as a source of strength and leverages the knowledge and expertise of its workforce and shareholders. In particular, Qatargas is committed to developing its National workforce with its Qatarization development plan, which prepares National employees with the knowledge and skills required to succeed in key roles in the Company.