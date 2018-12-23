Qatargas Operating : reiterates commitment to premier national development at annual CEO Forum

​​​​Qatargas recently held CEO Forum for National Graduates and National Trainees at Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC). The CEO Forum is an annual event during which Nationals, who are part of Qatargas' Training and Development Programme, meet with the Chief Executive Officer, and participate in discussions regarding their individual development and the Company's Qatarization programme.

Qatargas' Chief Executive Officer, Khalid bin Khalifa Al-Thani hosted both events and engaged with the young Nationals. Addressing the Nationals, he said: 'Qatargas is committed to maintaining its status as the World's Premier LNG Company. As national graduates, you are the cornerstone of this incredible journey. At Qatargas, we value our national workforce and provide you with guidance as well as the necessary means and tools to grow in your professional life.'



The theme of this year's forum 'Commitment to Premier National Development' was facilitated by the Qatarization and National Development Team under Qatargas' Learning and Development (L&D) Department. The Forum focused on the development of Qatargas' national graduates and traineesand provided updates on the Company's Qatarization programme. It also provided participants with theopportunity to share their positive experiences and highlight challenges faced during their development and training. The feedback and suggestions received are incorporated to further improve the training and development programmes on offer.

The initiatives presented for Qatarization and National Development this year were: The migration of 232 Development Plans into the Individual Development Plan (IDP) System; visiting 17 local independent high schools and raising the students' awareness on the various programmes and opportunities at Qatargas (Technician Certification Program (TCP), Scholarship and Internship programmes) as well as raising Qatargas' profile as 'The Employer of Choice'.

The Technical Glossary Booklet for Trainees includes 392 technical terminologies that are used in the field with definitions, pictures, and relevant information to the support with their technical vocabulary and improve their comprehension and vocabulary repository. Another initiative was the enhancement of the On-The-Job (OTJ) assessments, carried out by Qatar Petroleum assessors, revised to include an interview as well as onsite practical demonstrations by the trainees to ensure required competencies are met.

The Forum also included motivational speeches by Qatari nationals who have excelled in their careers and progressed to a key position in the Company after completing their development program. Atef Al-Mohsen, Offshore Production Manager shared his success story with the National Graduates; and two National employees Nasser Hamad Al-Marri (Panel Operator) and Abdulla Essa Al-Abdulla (Senior Mechanical Technician) shared their Career Journeys in Qatargas with National Trainees. There were also several group activities and presentations.

At the end of the forums, the graduates and trainees had the opportunity to ask any questions or raise concerns directly to the Chief Executive Officer. The CEO presented awards to national graduates on development plans, scholarship students who excelled in their academic studies and coaches who excelled in training and mentoring their national graduates and COO-HC presented awards to national trainees on development and coaches of national trainees for their outstanding performance in 2018.

As a key communication platform, the CEO Forum provides an opportunity for Qatari National graduates and trainees to engage in open discussion with the Company's senior management and contribute to decision-making, ensuring their active involvement in their own personal development. The CEO Forum at Qatargas reflects the commitment made by the Company's senior management to its National workforce and helps forge a strong relationship between the young professionals and their coaches.



Qatargas is committed to develop, promote and recognise its employees. In particular, the Company is committed to the development of the Qatari workforce. Qatargas provides unique opportunities for young nationals to benefit from the knowledge and expertise of its high calibre diverse workforce and international shareholders. ​

