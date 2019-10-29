Qeeka Home Cayman : CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc.

齊 屹 科 技（開 曼）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1739)

CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. (the "Company") announces that with effect from October 29, 2019, Mr. TANG Zhenjiang (唐振江) ("Mr. TANG") has resigned as a non-executive Director as he would like to focus on other commitments. Mr. TANG has confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. TANG for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board further announces that Ms. PING Xiaoli (平曉黎) ("Ms. PING") has been appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from October 29, 2019.

Ms. PING, aged 34, has been working at Baidu, Inc. (a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, depositary shares of which are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ: BIDU)) since 2007 and has held various positions including person-in-charge of wireless network alliance business, online financial platform and information flow solutions of Baidu, Inc.. Ms. PING currently holds the position of general manager of Baidu APP and she obtained her bachelor's degree from Beihang University (北京航空航天大學) in 2007.

Pursuant to the letter of appointment entered into between the Company and Ms. PING, the term of the appointment of Ms. PING is three years, subject to retirement from office and reelection at the next annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. In addition, she is also subject to the rotational retirement and reelection requirement at least once every three years. Ms. PING is not entitled to any director's fee.

Except as stated above, Ms. PING has not held any directorships in any other listed companies at present or in the past three years nor taken up any positions in the Company or any member of the Group. Furthermore, she does not have any other relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company.