Qeeka Home Cayman : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDATE OF STRATEGIC COOPERATION AND CROSS-INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU HOLIKE CREATIVE HOME CO., LTD.

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc.

齊 屹 科 技（開 曼）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1739)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE OF STRATEGIC COOPERATION AND

CROSS-INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH

GUANGZHOU HOLIKE CREATIVE HOME CO., LTD.

This announcement is made by Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

Reference is made to the voluntary announcements of the Company dated April 8, 2019, July 5, 2019 and August 9, 2019 (the "Announcements") in relation to the Cross-Investment and Possible Partnership pursuant to the Agreement entered into by the Company and Guangzhou Holike. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to update that (i) the Company has purchased in aggregate 4,263,681 shares of Guangzhou Holike for a total consideration of approximately RMB69.8 million (which is equivalent to approximately HK$80.0 million) (excluding brokerage, stamp and transaction levies) as of the date of this announcement; and (ii) Holike Investment Holding Co., Limited has purchased 31,752,988 shares of the Company for a total consideration of HK$79.7 million (which is equivalent to approximately RMB72.5 million) (excluding brokerage, stamp and transaction levies) from the then existing shareholder(s) of the Company as of the date of this announcement. The obligations of the parties under the Cross-Investment have been fulfilled.

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc.

Deng Huajin

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC, September 16, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Deng Huajin, Mr. Tian Yuan and Mr. Gao Wei as executive Directors; Mr. Li Gabriel, Mr. Sheng Gang and Mr. Tang Zhenjiang as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Zhang Lihong, Mr. Cao Zhiguang and Mr. Wong Man Chung Francis as independent non-executive Directors.