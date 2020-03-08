Qidian International : CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board is pleased to announce that with effect from 9 March 2020, Ms. Liu Simei ("Ms. Liu") has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Company and ceased to be the chief financial officer of the Company. Ms. Liu will remain as an executive Director.

The biographical details of Ms. Liu are set out below:

Ms. Liu. aged 49, was an executive Director from 29 December 2017 to 27 April 2018 and re-appointed as an executive Director on 3 May 2018. She has been appointed as chief executive officer of the Company with effect from 9 March 2020. She had also served as the chief financial officer of the Company from 15 November 2018 to 8 March 2020. Ms. Liu has more than 28 years of experience in financial and accounting matters. Prior to joining the Company in July 2017, Ms. Liu held senior position in the finance management department in Jiangsu Baosheng Group Company* (江蘇寶勝集團公司) (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600973) from 1989 to 2001. From 2001 to June 2017, she worked as an auditor in Jiangsu Dahua Certified Public Accountants Co., Ltd.* (江蘇大華會計師 事務所有限公司) and her last position was senior auditor. Ms. Liu obtained her first MBA degree from Tsinghua University in the People's Republic of China and her second MBA degree from Oxford University in the United Kingdom. She is currently a member of The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Ms. Liu (i) did not hold any position with the Company or other members of the Group; (ii) did not have any interest in the Company or its associated corporation(s) within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); (iii) was independent from and not related to any other Directors, members of senior management, substantial Shareholders or controlling Shareholders (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange (the

Listing Rules ")); and (iv) had not held any directorship in any listed companies in the last three years preceding the date of this announcement or any other major appointments and professional qualification.

Ms. Liu has entered into a service contract with the Company as an executive Director for a term of three years commenced from 3 May 2018. She is subject to rotation and re-election at general meeting of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Ms. Liu, in her capacity as an executive Director, is entitled to receive an annual director's fee of RMB300,000, which is determined with reference to her experience, qualifications, duties and responsibilities involved in the Company, the performance of the Company and the prevailing market conditions.