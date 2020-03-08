Log in
Qidian International : List of Directors and their Role and Function

03/08/2020

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1280)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Qidian International Co., Ltd. are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. Yuan Li (Chairman)

Mr. Xu Xinying

Mr. Xin Kexia

Ms. Liu Simei (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Sun Lejiu

Non-executive Director

Ms. Xu Honghong

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. Zhao Jinyong

Mr. Chen Rui

Mr. Fung Tak Choi

The Board has set up three committees, namely Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Yuan Li

M

Mr. Zhao Jinyong

C

M

C

Mr. Chen Rui

M

C

M

Mr. Fung Tak Choi

M

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committee M Member of the relevant Board committee

9 March 2020

Disclaimer

Qidian International Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2020 23:02:01 UTC
