Qidian International : List of Directors and their Role and Function

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1280)
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Qidian International Co., Ltd. are set out below.
Executive Directors
Mr. Yuan Li (Chairman)
Mr. Xu Xinying
Mr. Xin Kexia
Ms. Liu Simei (Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. Sun Lejiu
Non-executive Director
Ms. Xu Honghong
Independent non-executive Directors
Mr. Zhao Jinyong
Mr. Chen Rui
Mr. Fung Tak Choi
The Board has set up three committees, namely Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committee
|
Audit
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Mr. Yuan Li
|
|
|
M
|
Mr. Zhao Jinyong
|
C
|
M
|
C
|
Mr. Chen Rui
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
Mr. Fung Tak Choi
|
M
|
M
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committee M Member of the relevant Board committee