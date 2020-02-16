Qilu Expressway : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE NOTICE FROM THE MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT IN RELATION TO THE TOLL FEES PAYABLE FOR TOLL ROADS DURING THE CONTROL PERIOD OF THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

Log in
02/16/2020 | 06:47am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Qilu Expressway Company Limited

齊 魯高 速公 路 股 份有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1576)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE NOTICE FROM

THE MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT IN RELATION TO THE TOLL FEES PAYABLE FOR TOLL ROADS DURING

THE CONTROL PERIOD OF THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

This announcement is made by Qilu Expressway Company Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company received the Notice from the Ministry of Transport in relation to the Toll Fees payable for Toll Roads during the Control Period of the Novel Coronavirus

Disease (Jiao Gong Lu Ming Dian [2020] No. 62)( 交 通 運 輸 部 關 於 新 冠 肺 炎 疫 情 防 控 期 間 免 收 收 費 公 路 車 輛 通 行 費 的 通 知》( 交 公 路 明 電[2020] 62

)) issued by the Ministry of Transport (the "MOT") of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") on 15 February 2020, pursuant to which, according to the consent from the State Council of the PRC, it will waive the toll fees payable by all vehicles

passing through toll roads (including toll bridges and tunnels) approved and established in accordance with the Highway Law of the People's Republic of China ( 中 華 人 民 共 和 國 公 路 法》) and the Regulation on Toll Road Management ( 收 費 公 路 管 理 條 例》) from 0:00 a.m. on 17 February 2020 to the end of the prevention and control period of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) until further notice (the "National Scheme"). In accordance with the National Scheme, the Company will waive the toll fees of vehicles passing along the Jihe Expressway from the specified time until further notice from the government authorities.

The business operations (including the construction, maintenance, operation and management of the Jihe Expressway) of the Group will continue as usual during the implementation period of the National Scheme. The Group will strive to strengthen its cooperation with the relevant government authorities to facilitate the smooth traffic and transportation of materials conducive to disease control and prevention along the Jihe Expressway and to contribute towards the health and safety of the public.

Given that the Group derives a significant portion of its revenue from toll income contributed by vehicles using the Jihe Expressway, the Directors expect that, subject to the end date of the implementation of the National Scheme, it may have a material adverse impact on the Group's financial performance and the unaudited interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Further announcements on the above matters will be made by the Company in accordance with the requirements of relevant laws, regulations and the Listing Rules. The Directors will closely monitor the situation and the Company will keep the shareholders (the "Shareholders") and potential investors (the "Potential Investors") of the Company informed of the same.

Shareholders and Potential Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Qilu Expressway Company Limited

Li Gang

Chairman

Shandong, the PRC

16 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Gang, Mr. Peng Hui and Mr. Liu Qiang; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Dalong, Mr. Wang Shaochen, Mr. Zhou Cenyu, Mr. Su Xiaodong, Ms. Kong Xia, Mr. Yuan Ruizheng and Mr. Tang Haolai; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Cheng Xuezhan, Mr. Li Hua, Mr. Wang Lingfang, Mr. He Jiale and Mr. Han Ping.

Qilu Expressway Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2020 11:46:02 UTC
